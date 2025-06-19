Trump gave Iran two weeks before deciding on a strike - White House

US President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether the United States will strike Iran within two weeks. The American president's statement was voiced at a briefing by White House press secretary Caroline Levitt, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, the probability of negotiations with Tehran still exists.

Based on the fact that there is a significant probability of negotiations with Iran, which may or may not happen in the nearest future, I will make a decision within the next two weeks - Levitt relayed the American leader's words.

As the Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing sources, Trump agreed with plans to strike Iran, but has not yet given the final order. He told his advisors that he supports preparations for the attack, and decided to postpone the decision to give diplomacy a chance and to ensure whether Tehran will abandon its nuclear program.

Meanwhile, in response to possible threats, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned Washington that any military intervention against Iran "will inevitably bring serious and irreversible consequences for the United States."

Trump believes the shutdown of the nuclear facility in Iran's Fordow is necessary - Media