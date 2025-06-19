Trump believes the shutdown of the nuclear facility in Iran's Fordow is necessary - Media

US President Donald Trump believes that the decommissioning of the nuclear facility in Fordow, Iran, is necessary due to the risk of weapons production within a relatively short period of time. This is reported by CBS News, citing sources, as conveyed by SDS, transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump was informed about both the risks and benefits of bombing Fordow, Iran's most fortified nuclear facility, and his opinion is that its decommissioning is necessary due to the risk of weapons production within a relatively short period of time.

He believes he has no real choice. To finish the job means destroying Fordow a source told the publication.

The publication, citing sources, also notes that Trump approved plans to attack Iran on Tuesday evening, but has not yet made a final decision on whether to strike the country or officially join Israel's air campaign.

According to sources, Trump postponed the decision to strike until Tehran agrees to abandon its nuclear program.

Recall

US President Donald Trump approved a plan to attack Iran. But for now, he refrains from implementing it.

Subsequently, Trump stated that the journalists of The Wall Street Journal have no idea about his plans regarding Iran. This is a response to the publication's report about the approval of a strike on Iran without a final order.