Trump believes the shutdown of the nuclear facility in Iran's Fordow is necessary - Media

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 6662 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 24270 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 48374 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 48668 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 57220 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 131738 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 65028 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 145773 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 218948 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94170 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.1m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 74711 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 157941 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 97284 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 43637 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 83788 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 84813 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 98345 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 131738 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 159071 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 178170 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 20224 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 44432 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 179003 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 226515 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 223399 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Trump believes the shutdown of the nuclear facility in Iran's Fordow is necessary - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

US President Donald Trump sees the necessity of shutting down Iran's nuclear facility in Fordow due to the risk of rapid weapons production. He approved attack plans, but the final decision on the strike has not yet been made.

Trump believes the shutdown of the nuclear facility in Iran's Fordow is necessary - Media

US President Donald Trump believes that the decommissioning of the nuclear facility in Fordow, Iran, is necessary due to the risk of weapons production within a relatively short period of time. This is reported by CBS News, citing sources, as conveyed by SDS, transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump was informed about both the risks and benefits of bombing Fordow, Iran's most fortified nuclear facility, and his opinion is that its decommissioning is necessary due to the risk of weapons production within a relatively short period of time.

He believes he has no real choice. To finish the job means destroying Fordow

a source told the publication.

The publication, citing sources, also notes that Trump approved plans to attack Iran on Tuesday evening, but has not yet made a final decision on whether to strike the country or officially join Israel's air campaign.

According to sources, Trump postponed the decision to strike until Tehran agrees to abandon its nuclear program.

Recall

US President Donald Trump approved a plan to attack Iran. But for now, he refrains from implementing it.

Subsequently, Trump stated that the journalists of The Wall Street Journal have no idea about his plans regarding Iran. This is a response to the publication's report about the approval of a strike on Iran without a final order.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9