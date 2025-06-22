$41.690.00
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM • 20190 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 46471 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 102739 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 79467 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 114014 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 212967 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 180855 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91979 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95520 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88543 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Publications
Exclusives
US strike on Iran: Israel's reaction emerges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1586 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities "will change history." The US successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, having informed Israel in advance.

US strike on Iran: Israel's reaction emerges

US President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities "will change history." This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by UNN.

Details

He welcomed Trump's "brave decision" to strike Iranian nuclear facilities "with stunning and righteous force."

President Trump and I often say: "Peace through strength." First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with great strength

- said Netanyahu.

He also noted that in its operation against Iran, Israel had done "truly amazing things," but in today's actions against Iran's nuclear facilities, "America was truly unsurpassed."

It did what no other country on earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons

- emphasized the head of the Israeli government.

He added that Trump's leadership "created a pivot in history that can help bring the Middle East and the rest of the world to a future of prosperity and peace."

IAEA confirmed Israel hit nuclear facility in Iranian Isfahan: what is known21.06.25, 21:58 • 3600 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Subsequently, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration had informed Israel in advance about the US strikes on Iran. In addition, a White House representative told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

Meanwhile, Iran stated that it had evacuated all critical materials from three nuclear facilities before they were struck by the US. At the same time, the Iranian atomic agency condemned the US strikes, vowing to "never" stop its nuclear program.

US failed to "reach" Iran's leader for talks - Axios21.06.25, 23:38 • 2254 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
