US strike on Iran: Israel's reaction emerges

US President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities "will change history." This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by UNN.

Details

He welcomed Trump's "brave decision" to strike Iranian nuclear facilities "with stunning and righteous force."

President Trump and I often say: "Peace through strength." First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with great strength - said Netanyahu.

He also noted that in its operation against Iran, Israel had done "truly amazing things," but in today's actions against Iran's nuclear facilities, "America was truly unsurpassed."

It did what no other country on earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons - emphasized the head of the Israeli government.

He added that Trump's leadership "created a pivot in history that can help bring the Middle East and the rest of the world to a future of prosperity and peace."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Subsequently, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration had informed Israel in advance about the US strikes on Iran. In addition, a White House representative told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

Meanwhile, Iran stated that it had evacuated all critical materials from three nuclear facilities before they were struck by the US. At the same time, the Iranian atomic agency condemned the US strikes, vowing to "never" stop its nuclear program.

