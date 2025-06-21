IAEA confirmed Israel hit nuclear facility in Iranian Isfahan: what is known

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the fact of Israel's strike on a nuclear facility in Isfahan. This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, a centrifuge production workshop was hit as a result of the attack.

The third such facility to be targeted by Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in the past week - Grossi noted.

On Wednesday, the IAEA confirmed the damage to two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, which were previously under agency monitoring. It was noted that the TESA workshop in Karaj and the Tehran Research Center were attacked.

Recall

On Saturday, Israeli officials reported that the Israeli Air Force struck dozens of targets in Iran, including a nuclear facility in Isfahan, four prepared missile launchers, and military facilities. About 50 fighter jets were involved, dropping 150 munitions, causing significant damage to Iran's production capacity.

The military says this caused "significant damage" to Iran's centrifuge production capabilities.

