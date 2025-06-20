$41.690.06
IAEA reports key nuclear complex buildings damaged in Hondab

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported damage to key buildings at a nuclear facility in Hondab, Iran, as a result of Israeli strikes. It was noted that the distillation plant was also affected, while the IAEA continues to monitor the situation.

IAEA reports key nuclear complex buildings damaged in Hondab

In Iran, at the Hondab complex, which includes a heavy water research reactor, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the distillation plant in particular has been damaged. UNN reports with reference to the IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency.

Details

It is noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to carefully monitor and assess the situation regarding Israeli attacks on nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Currently, the IAEA has information that key buildings at the heavy water research facility in Hondab, Iran, have been damaged as a result of Israeli strikes, including a distillation plant. This is stated in a post published on the X network.

Addition

IAEA inspectors remain present in Iran, ready to deploy to nuclear facilities when possible, said agency head Grossi.

He also emphasized that he is ready to "immediately embark on a journey and interact with all relevant parties."

Military escalation threatens lives, increases the likelihood of a radioactive release with serious consequences for people and the environment, and delays the necessary work to diplomatically resolve the issue of a long-term guarantee that Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons

- warned the head of the IAEA.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that according to US intelligence, Iran has not made a final decision on creating nuclear weapons. 

US President Donald Trump stated that he does not know whether Iran still has a nuclear program after Israeli strikes on the country, and is not sure that negotiations will take place this weekend.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
International Atomic Energy Agency
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
