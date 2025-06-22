$41.690.00
Iran says true war "starts right now" after US strike - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that war "starts right now" after US strikes on the country's nuclear facilities. Israel raised its alert level and security measures, and the US strikes were the culmination of weeks of Israeli attacks on Iran's military and nuclear capabilities.

Iran says true war "starts right now" after US strike - Media

The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) army in Tehran stated that the war is truly beginning now after the US struck Iran's nuclear facilities. Euronews reported this, citing the IRGC's statement, according to UNN.

The war begins right now

– stated the IRGC after American forces struck three nuclear facilities in Iran.

Details

Trump posted on his Truth Social account that a "full bomb load" had been dropped on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

The IRGC responded that US intervention further escalated the exchange of missile and drone attacks between Iran and Israel, which began last Friday and has now grown beyond a regional conflict into a full-scale war in the Middle East.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country "will resist the US with all possible means" and has every right to do so. After all, following the US strike, Iran has the right to respond with all its might to military aggression from the US. 

The world must not forget about the US military strike during the diplomatic process that is currently underway regarding Iran's nuclear program, parallel to the attack on Iran itself. 

- stated the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

 

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that it has raised the alert level to the maximum and increased security measures in the country, canceling all "educational activities, gatherings, and citizens' work, except for vital sectors."

Trump's decision to directly intervene in the Middle East conflict came after more than a week of Israeli strikes on Iran, aimed at systematically destroying the country's air defenses and offensive military capabilities while damaging its uranium enrichment facilities.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation concluded, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Later, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration had informed Israel in advance about the US strikes on Iran. Additionally, a White House representative told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

Another high-ranking Israeli official told the publication that B-2 stealth bombers were used for the strike.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

