Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Exclusive
07:59 AM • 3460 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 38950 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 73961 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 127769 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 93290 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 124341 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 226913 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 190883 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 93114 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95769 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29 22 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3050 views

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko reveals changes for each Zodiac sign for the week of June 23 to June 29.

Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29

Next week encourages rethinking values and inner renewal. Ksenia Bazylenko, a professional astrologer, told specifically for  UNN readers what the stars have prepared for us in the period from June 23 to 29.

Aries

This week will touch your deepest emotions. You will want to return to yourself, to home, to your roots.

The New Moon in Cancer invites you to slow down, to silence, to what is real.

 Listen to the voice of your heart - it knows where to go.

 Taurus

Important conversations, news, trips or solving issues that have long required clarity await you.

This is a good time for new agreements, learning or meetings.

Words spoken sincerely can change the course of events.

Gemini

The week will help you rethink your values - material and internal.

You can make an important choice or decision that will help strengthen the ground under your feet.

Determine what really matters - that's what you should rely on.

Cancer

This is your stellar week. The New Moon occurs in your sign, and it opens a new life cycle.

You may feel the need for changes - in your image, in your attitude towards yourself, in life in general.

This is your chance to start with a clean slate - with tenderness towards yourself.

Ivan Kupala Day: wreaths, jumping over fire, and other traditions of the main summer holiday

Leo

The week invites you to silence. Perhaps you will want more solitude, less external noise.

This is a time for recovery, for inner reflection, for being alone with yourself.

The most important decisions are born precisely in moments of calm.

Virgo

An active period awaits you - meetings, joint ventures, inspiration from like-minded people.

This week will help revise goals, renew dreams, and broaden horizons.

Allow yourself to think broader - you are ready for more.

Libra

Your achievements this week can become especially noticeable.

Now is the time to take a confident step forward - in work, in status, in responsibility.

Your confidence is the best argument for new opportunities.

Scorpio

The week opens up new meanings. Perhaps there will be inspiration to travel, study, teach or change your worldview.

The main thing is not to hold back in the search for depth.

Sometimes one new question changes more than a hundred answers.

Sagittarius

This week can touch depths - emotions, relationships, trust.

Time to get rid of the superfluous, resolve an old situation, or have an honest talk with someone important.

Your inner light is brighter than any shadow - don't forget it.

"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui

Capricorn

For you, this is a period of important interactions. New unions, new rules, a new level in relationships.

Everything that happens now is a mirror of your inner state.

 Honesty with yourself is the key to harmony with others.

 Aquarius

Your focus is on daily affairs, health, work, order.

You may feel the desire to renew everything: routine, schedule, lifestyle.

Small steps every day create big changes.

Pisces

Time for creativity, inspiration, joy, love.

This week will bring moments when you want to smile and share light.

Open your heart to what makes you happy - and you will see how the world reciprocates.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
