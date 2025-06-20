Ivan Kupala Day: wreaths, jumping over fire, and other traditions of the main summer holiday

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 5812 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 29334 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 34162 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 24855 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 56080 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 67628 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 60950 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 43030 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 37132 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 46144 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
8.1m/s
53%
750mm
Popular news
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against UkraineJune 20, 06:30 AM • 45641 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed ForcesJune 20, 08:11 AM • 44528 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 39610 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 52347 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 43128 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 29334 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 34162 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 22080 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 43208 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 52422 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 3040 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 14944 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 19172 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 67449 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 87982 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Ivan Kupala Day: wreaths, jumping over fire, and other traditions of the main summer holiday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

From the evening of June 23 until Tuesday, Ukrainians celebrate Ivan Kupala Day, dedicated to the summer solstice. It is deeply connected with ancient traditions of purification by fire and water, fortune-telling, and gathering medicinal herbs.

Ivan Kupala Day: wreaths, jumping over fire, and other traditions of the main summer holiday

From Monday evening, June 23, to Tuesday, Ukrainians celebrate one of the most joyful, mystical, and unusual holidays – Ivan Kupala Day. This day is dedicated to the summer solstice. Many of us are familiar with the wild jumps over bonfires during this holiday and the floating of wreaths down rivers. UNN tells us about all the features and traditions of Ivan Kupala Day.

Who is Ivan Kupala

In the ancient beliefs of Ukrainians, Ivan Kupala belonged to the generation of young gods. He came to earth to save humanity from diseases and plagues sent by evil forces. Kupala taught people to collect medicinal herbs and use them to protect against diseases. In addition, Kupala symbolizes warmth and summer, before which cold and darkness recede.

Ivan Kupala also taught people to use water to keep their bodies clean, or more simply, to wash. He also passed on to people the custom of jumping over fire, which, according to the beliefs of our ancestors, purifies the soul from evil.

Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year20.06.25, 15:17 • 29853 views

Ivan Kupala Day

In Ukraine, Ivan Kupala Day has always been primarily associated with bathing. People bathed, drawing strength from the water.

In general, the whole essence of Ivan Kupala Day in the pre-Christian traditions of our ancestors was that people thanked various elements for the harvest beginning to rise. The celebration had its main symbol: a willow adorned with ribbons that fluttered beautifully in the wind. This expressed gratitude to the element of air.

For ancient Ukrainians, the willow was always perceived as a feminine plant. Decorating this tree, which grows from the earth, is an expression of gratitude to another element – the earth.

Bonfires were lit to thank the fire element. As Kupala commanded, people jumped over the fire for purification. After this, they washed in the river. Unmarried girls would release wreaths to mermaids, thereby expressing gratitude to the entire water element.

It is worth noting that the rituals for Ivan Kupala Day symbolize the combination of male (fire) and female (water) beginnings. They were performed primarily to ensure fertility, health, and the continuation of the family line.

Wreaths for Ivan Kupala

There was a belief that Kupala was a very handsome youth, whom all girls loved. However, he himself was unhappy in love, as his beloved girl, Maryna, was taken away by evil forces. According to some mythologists, Maryna was transformed into a willow, and this explains its special significance for Ivan Kupala Day.

In memory of this sad and romantic story, unmarried girls wove wreaths from earthly flowers and herbs and used them as a key element for fortune-telling about marriage, and as a gift to mermaids who cannot get ashore and collect plants themselves.

The gift of the wreath was made to appease the spirits. It was considered a bad omen if, on the morning after Ivan Kupala night, the spirits returned the wreath. Such a sign was interpreted to mean that it was too early for its owner to marry, or that the man she chose was not her destiny. If the decoration did not return, it was believed that everything would be well in her personal life.

Artificial intelligence has revealed hidden linguistic patterns and the likely authorship of the Bible05.06.25, 17:07 • 10635 views

Fern flower and other traditions of Ivan Kupala

In pre-Christian times, our ancestors used only herbs as medicine, which were usually collected precisely on Ivan Kupala Day. It was believed that due to the power of the Sun, all greenery possessed enormous strength on this day.

It was on Ivan Kupala night that ancient Ukrainians looked for the fern flower. This plant is directly associated with luck and success. Women near the river, with the willow's permission, tore off its branch and dried it for a successful marriage.

Ancient Ukrainians traditionally bathed naked so that their entire body would be washed with water, and so that spirits would bless and empower them.

After Ukrainians adopted Christianity, people began to bathe in white clothes, as the holiday became associated with Saint John the Baptist and baptism. The ritual took place in white clothes because it symbolizes purity.

Fortune telling and divination on Kupala night

Fortune telling has always been an integral part of Ukrainian culture. It was also an important part of Ivan Kupala Day. In addition to divination using maiden wreaths, there were many other ways to tell fortunes:

  • before going to bed, girls collected 12 different herbs and placed them under their pillow. If in the morning they found the same 12 types of plants, it indicated a quick wedding and becoming a bride in the near future;
    • fortune telling for a fiancé, which was performed with the help of a comb, which was placed under the pillow and the fiancé was asked to appear in a dream during the night;
      • molten wax was poured into water and figures were interpreted. In this way, girls also divined about their beloved and marriage;
        • during Ivan Kupala in Ukraine, wishes were made and a maple leaf was torn off; if the number of corners was even, the wish would soon come true;
          • two daisies were dropped into the water and observed to see if they would float together. The flowers symbolized two lovers - a boy and a girl.

            What is not allowed on Ivan Kupala Day

            On this day, it is forbidden to quarrel. It is also not recommended to visit the graves of relatives. Furthermore, one should not litter, as there is a risk of angering nature spirits.

            On this day, it is also forbidden to do heavy work, wash, clean, sew, chop, cut. It is strictly forbidden to lend money, as well as to wish evil to other people.

            It was believed that meeting the dawn on Kupala night brought great happiness for the whole year. If there were many stars in the sky, there would be many mushrooms. It was also believed that if the smell of grass was strong, rain would soon fall. Much dew in the morning meant a good harvest of cucumbers.

            A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22 16.06.25, 09:27 • 60658 views

            Pavlo Zinchenko

            Pavlo Zinchenko

            SocietyCulture
            Ukraine
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9