Ivan Kupala Day: wreaths, jumping over fire, and other traditions of the main summer holiday

From Monday evening, June 23, to Tuesday, Ukrainians celebrate one of the most joyful, mystical, and unusual holidays – Ivan Kupala Day. This day is dedicated to the summer solstice. Many of us are familiar with the wild jumps over bonfires during this holiday and the floating of wreaths down rivers. UNN tells us about all the features and traditions of Ivan Kupala Day.

Who is Ivan Kupala

In the ancient beliefs of Ukrainians, Ivan Kupala belonged to the generation of young gods. He came to earth to save humanity from diseases and plagues sent by evil forces. Kupala taught people to collect medicinal herbs and use them to protect against diseases. In addition, Kupala symbolizes warmth and summer, before which cold and darkness recede.

Ivan Kupala also taught people to use water to keep their bodies clean, or more simply, to wash. He also passed on to people the custom of jumping over fire, which, according to the beliefs of our ancestors, purifies the soul from evil.

Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year

Ivan Kupala Day

In Ukraine, Ivan Kupala Day has always been primarily associated with bathing. People bathed, drawing strength from the water.

In general, the whole essence of Ivan Kupala Day in the pre-Christian traditions of our ancestors was that people thanked various elements for the harvest beginning to rise. The celebration had its main symbol: a willow adorned with ribbons that fluttered beautifully in the wind. This expressed gratitude to the element of air.

For ancient Ukrainians, the willow was always perceived as a feminine plant. Decorating this tree, which grows from the earth, is an expression of gratitude to another element – the earth.

Bonfires were lit to thank the fire element. As Kupala commanded, people jumped over the fire for purification. After this, they washed in the river. Unmarried girls would release wreaths to mermaids, thereby expressing gratitude to the entire water element.

It is worth noting that the rituals for Ivan Kupala Day symbolize the combination of male (fire) and female (water) beginnings. They were performed primarily to ensure fertility, health, and the continuation of the family line.

Wreaths for Ivan Kupala

There was a belief that Kupala was a very handsome youth, whom all girls loved. However, he himself was unhappy in love, as his beloved girl, Maryna, was taken away by evil forces. According to some mythologists, Maryna was transformed into a willow, and this explains its special significance for Ivan Kupala Day.

In memory of this sad and romantic story, unmarried girls wove wreaths from earthly flowers and herbs and used them as a key element for fortune-telling about marriage, and as a gift to mermaids who cannot get ashore and collect plants themselves.

The gift of the wreath was made to appease the spirits. It was considered a bad omen if, on the morning after Ivan Kupala night, the spirits returned the wreath. Such a sign was interpreted to mean that it was too early for its owner to marry, or that the man she chose was not her destiny. If the decoration did not return, it was believed that everything would be well in her personal life.

Artificial intelligence has revealed hidden linguistic patterns and the likely authorship of the Bible

Fern flower and other traditions of Ivan Kupala

In pre-Christian times, our ancestors used only herbs as medicine, which were usually collected precisely on Ivan Kupala Day. It was believed that due to the power of the Sun, all greenery possessed enormous strength on this day.

It was on Ivan Kupala night that ancient Ukrainians looked for the fern flower. This plant is directly associated with luck and success. Women near the river, with the willow's permission, tore off its branch and dried it for a successful marriage.

Ancient Ukrainians traditionally bathed naked so that their entire body would be washed with water, and so that spirits would bless and empower them.

After Ukrainians adopted Christianity, people began to bathe in white clothes, as the holiday became associated with Saint John the Baptist and baptism. The ritual took place in white clothes because it symbolizes purity.

Fortune telling and divination on Kupala night

Fortune telling has always been an integral part of Ukrainian culture. It was also an important part of Ivan Kupala Day. In addition to divination using maiden wreaths, there were many other ways to tell fortunes:

before going to bed, girls collected 12 different herbs and placed them under their pillow. If in the morning they found the same 12 types of plants, it indicated a quick wedding and becoming a bride in the near future;

fortune telling for a fiancé, which was performed with the help of a comb, which was placed under the pillow and the fiancé was asked to appear in a dream during the night;

molten wax was poured into water and figures were interpreted. In this way, girls also divined about their beloved and marriage;

during Ivan Kupala in Ukraine, wishes were made and a maple leaf was torn off; if the number of corners was even, the wish would soon come true;

two daisies were dropped into the water and observed to see if they would float together. The flowers symbolized two lovers - a boy and a girl.

What is not allowed on Ivan Kupala Day

On this day, it is forbidden to quarrel. It is also not recommended to visit the graves of relatives. Furthermore, one should not litter, as there is a risk of angering nature spirits.

On this day, it is also forbidden to do heavy work, wash, clean, sew, chop, cut. It is strictly forbidden to lend money, as well as to wish evil to other people.

It was believed that meeting the dawn on Kupala night brought great happiness for the whole year. If there were many stars in the sky, there would be many mushrooms. It was also believed that if the smell of grass was strong, rain would soon fall. Much dew in the morning meant a good harvest of cucumbers.

A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22