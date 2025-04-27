In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

The death toll from a powerful explosion and fire at the Shahid-Rajai port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas has risen to 14, with more than 750 injured. The tragedy was likely caused by an explosion of chemical materials. This is reported by Reuters with reference to Iranian media, reports UNN.

At least 14 people were killed in a powerful explosion, likely caused by an explosion of chemical materials, in Iran's largest port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday - writes Reuters.

Hossein Zafari, a spokesman for the Iranian crisis management organization, blamed the explosion on poor storage of chemicals in containers in Shahid Rajai.

The explosion was caused by chemicals inside the containers - he told the Iranian news agency ILNA.

According to him, earlier the general director for crisis management warned this port during his visits and pointed out the possible danger.

"However, an Iranian government official said that while the explosion was most likely caused by chemicals, the exact cause is not yet possible to determine," Reuters wrote.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered an investigation into the incident and sent his interior minister to the scene. According to the head of the country's Navy, efforts to eliminate the consequences - in particular, to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas - are still ongoing.

Let us remind

A massive explosion occurred in the Shahid Rajai port in Iran, which damaged the administrative building. The causes of the incident are currently unknown, the explosion was felt in Bandar Abbas and on the island of Qeshm.

The explosion occurred at the Rajai port, which is located not far from Bandar Abbas, a large container transport facility for the Islamic Republic, which reportedly handles about 80 million tons of goods per year.