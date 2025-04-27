$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 18528 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 36302 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 27762 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 77440 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 50036 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 45226 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 49322 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52407 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41389 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40898 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

A powerful explosion and fire occurred in the Iranian port of Shahid-Rajai, the likely cause of which is chemical materials. 14 people died, more than 750 were injured.

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

The death toll from a powerful explosion and fire at the Shahid-Rajai port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas has risen to 14, with more than 750 injured. The tragedy was likely caused by an explosion of chemical materials. This is reported by Reuters with reference to Iranian media, reports UNN.

At least 14 people were killed in a powerful explosion, likely caused by an explosion of chemical materials, in Iran's largest port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday 

- writes Reuters.

Hossein Zafari, a spokesman for the Iranian crisis management organization, blamed the explosion on poor storage of chemicals in containers in Shahid Rajai.

The explosion was caused by chemicals inside the containers

- he told the Iranian news agency ILNA.

According to him, earlier the general director for crisis management warned this port during his visits and pointed out the possible danger.

"However, an Iranian government official said that while the explosion was most likely caused by chemicals, the exact cause is not yet possible to determine," Reuters wrote.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered an investigation into the incident and sent his interior minister to the scene. According to the head of the country's Navy, efforts to eliminate the consequences - in particular, to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas - are still ongoing.

Let us remind

A massive explosion occurred in the Shahid Rajai port in Iran, which damaged the administrative building. The causes of the incident are currently unknown, the explosion was felt in Bandar Abbas and on the island of Qeshm.

The explosion occurred at the Rajai port, which is located not far from Bandar Abbas, a large container transport facility for the Islamic Republic, which reportedly handles about 80 million tons of goods per year.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
Reuters
Iran
