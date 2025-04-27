I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 17884 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 34494 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 26666 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 76043 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 48978 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 44948 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 49118 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52317 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41358 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40886 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+5°
1.9m/s
55%
755 mm
Popular news

Unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a just peace: details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Starmer

April 26, 03:28 PM • 6960 views

The Russian Federation announced the detention of a suspect in the murder of General Moskalik: it is allegedly an agent of the special services of Ukraine

April 26, 03:51 PM • 4650 views

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral

April 26, 04:45 PM • 5478 views

Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

05:19 PM • 4918 views

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState

06:23 PM • 7512 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 76043 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 78695 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 108762 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 159651 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 321025 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 17884 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 27903 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64704 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56750 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 60885 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Samuel Bayer, the famous music video director for Nirvana, visited Ukraine to film stories about the fight for freedom. He expressed his support for Ukraine and condemned terrorist acts against civilians.

I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

World-renowned American music video and commercial director Samuel Bayer, who has worked with popular bands Nirvana, Green Day and The Rolling Stones, has visited Ukraine. He shared photos of his trip on the social network Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine to shoot stories about the struggle for freedom, met with students and visited frontline cities. Bayer shared his impressions of the trip to Ukraine through social media, expressing support for the country and condemning terrorist acts against civilians.

"Glory to Ukraine! I just returned from this beautiful country. I made new friends and met incredible people. My heart is broken when I hear about rockets and drones targeting innocent civilians. This is terrorism, not war," the director wrote.

Recall

American actor Sean Penn has visited Ukraine for the fourth time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He met with soldiers of the 3rd SSO Regiment and expressed his support to them.

World stars called on the US Congress to support Ukraine's fight for freedom and global security10.04.24, 23:31 • 37598 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarCulture
United States Congress
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,361.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,812.01