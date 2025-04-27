I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

World-renowned American music video and commercial director Samuel Bayer, who has worked with popular bands Nirvana, Green Day and The Rolling Stones, has visited Ukraine. He shared photos of his trip on the social network Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine to shoot stories about the struggle for freedom, met with students and visited frontline cities. Bayer shared his impressions of the trip to Ukraine through social media, expressing support for the country and condemning terrorist acts against civilians.

"Glory to Ukraine! I just returned from this beautiful country. I made new friends and met incredible people. My heart is broken when I hear about rockets and drones targeting innocent civilians. This is terrorism, not war," the director wrote.

Recall

American actor Sean Penn has visited Ukraine for the fourth time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He met with soldiers of the 3rd SSO Regiment and expressed his support to them.

World stars called on the US Congress to support Ukraine's fight for freedom and global security