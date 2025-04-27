South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

A South Korean soldier accidentally opened fire from a machine gun towards North Korea on the inter-Korean border. Seoul reported the incident to Pyongyang. This is reported by the Yonhap News Agency, reports UNN.

Details

According to Yonhap News Agency, the incident occurred around 06:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23, when a soldier mistakenly fired one shot from a K6 heavy machine gun from a guard post in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Chorwon County, about 70 kilometers north of Seoul.

The South Korean military immediately notified North Korea of the incident.

It is noted that South Korean Armed Forces officials suggested that the bullets did not reach the North Korean side after the shooting, as traces of cartridges were recorded in the reinforced doors, which could have slowed them down.

The South Korean military said it has not yet detected any unusual signs of North Korean military activity.

Recall

On April 8, a group of North Korean soldiers tried to cross the border with South Korea. South Korean troops opened warning fire in response to the intruders' actions.

