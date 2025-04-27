The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 19054 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 37692 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 28519 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 78420 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 50744 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 45394 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 49431 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52461 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41420 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40910 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
57%
756 mm
Popular news

The CIA confirmed the death of the son of a top intelligence official who fought on the side of the Russian Federation

April 26, 04:27 PM • 4358 views

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral

April 26, 04:45 PM • 7450 views

Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

April 26, 05:19 PM • 6914 views

The Philadelphia Zoo has shown baby giant tortoise for the first time, which became a mother at 100 years old

April 26, 05:30 PM • 3484 views

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState

April 26, 06:23 PM • 9644 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 78421 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 79372 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 109383 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 160276 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 321535 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 19055 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 28215 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64980 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56998 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 61124 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

American officials have discovered a connection between China and Russia: the Chinese company Chang Guang provides Russia with intelligence and helps the Houthis, which raises concerns in the US.

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

American officials investigating the war in Ukraine have uncovered a disturbing connection between Russia and China. It turned out that the Chinese company Chang Guang, which is funded by the government, was providing intelligence to Russia. Later, the US State Department accused the Chinese company of helping the Houthis, who attacked American warships in the Red Sea. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Details

"While tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine, American officials discovered a disturbing connection with China: a company closely linked to the Chinese military and supported by government funding was providing Russian fighter jets with high-resolution battlefield images," the publication said.

The Biden administration imposed sanctions on Chang Guang in 2023 after its satellites were suspected of helping the Wagner paramilitary group in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Last week, Chang Guang Satellite Technology also came into the focus of the United States and was accused of helping Houthi rebels in Yemen attack American warships in the Red Sea.

Their actions and Beijing's support for the company, even after our private contacts with them, are another example of China's empty claims of supporting peace.

 - said US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

In response to this US accusation, the company told Chinese media that it has no business relationship with the Houthis or their supporters in Iran, calling the State Department's accusations fabricated.

Last week, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, responding to a question about the US State Department's accusations of helping the Houthis, said he was not familiar with the details of the case, but noted that Beijing wants to ease tensions in the Red Sea.

At the same time, without the help of the Chinese government, it may be difficult for the US to influence Chang Guang. Beijing is reluctant to interfere with its domestic companies from making deals with customers that the US does not like, such as allowing the sale of drones to Russian customers.

Meanwhile, as the publication notes, the company is currently building a network of hundreds of satellites, which is causing concern in Washington due to the huge coverage. According to American officials, the company is likely to provide further support to opponents of the United States.

How it works

On the website, customers can purchase satellite images from around the world and exchange information through the "knowledge sharing" platform. Last year, in one post on this platform, some users claimed to have taken advantage of the network's capabilities to take pictures of the latest American B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which is still under development and parked at an airbase in the Mojave Desert in California. The Pentagon then declined to comment.

Additionally

The company was founded in 2014 in Jilin Province with the support of the state-owned Chinese Academy of Sciences. Even at the beginning of its existence, the chairman of the firm, Xuan Ming, had ambitious goals.

"My clients are even more numerous than Ma Yun's - that's seven billion people in the world," he said, referring to Chinese tech billionaire Jack Ma, who founded e-commerce giant Alibaba.

At the end of 2024, Chang Guang had already managed to launch 117 satellites as part of a network called Jilin-1. Today, according to the company, satellites can observe any point on Earth up to 40 times a day. The company plans to have 300 satellites in the network in the coming years, which, according to industry experts, will make it the largest commercial system of its kind.

For comparison, Planet Labs of San Francisco has about 200 satellites in orbit.

Chang Guang's growth is part of a strategy in China known as "military-civil fusion," in which officials want to break down barriers between state-owned defense firms and innovative startups in the field of civilian technology.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian special services handed over evidence to China of the participation of Chinese citizens in the war on the side of Russia and the cooperation of Chinese companies with the Russian military-industrial complex. Kyiv called on Beijing to stop supporting the aggression.

On April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens during fighting in the Donbas - the prisoners fought in the Russian army.

Also, the Head of State stated that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. Recruitment takes place through social networks, in particular Tik-Tok.

China claims control over disputed reef in South China Sea26.04.25, 23:14 • 1526 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
Joe Biden
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,881.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,842.20