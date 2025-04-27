US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

United States Senator (USA) from the Republican Party Lindsey Graham has spoken about the readiness of legislators to agree on additional sanctions against Russia. Restrictions may be introduced if the Kremlin refuses a "decent and fair" peace with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Twitter account (X) of the American politician.

Details

On Saturday, April 26, in his publication on social network X, Senator Lindsey Graham thanked the US President and his team "for their hard work aimed at ending the war in Ukraine in a dignified and just manner - which was caused by Putin's barbaric invasion."

In addition, the American politician proposed additional sanctions "against Putin's Russia." According to him, he submitted a bipartisan bill, which already "has almost 60 co-authors."

As for additional sanctions against Putin's Russia, I have bipartisan legislation with nearly 60 co-sponsors that would impose secondary duties on any country that buys Russian oil, gas, uranium or other products - the US senator said in a statement.

"The Senate is ready to move in this direction and will do so by an overwhelming majority if Russia does not decide on an honest, just and lasting peace," Lindsey Graham added.

Recall

Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine is Biden's fault. He expressed doubt that Putin wants to stop the war, given the recent shelling of civilian objects.

Trump says he has a "own deadline" for a peace deal with Ukraine