US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 17883 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 34494 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 26666 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 76043 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 48978 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 44948 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 49118 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52317 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41358 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40886 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Publications
Exclusives
Unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards a just peace: details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Starmer

April 26, 03:28 PM • 6960 views

The Russian Federation announced the detention of a suspect in the murder of General Moskalik: it is allegedly an agent of the special services of Ukraine

April 26, 03:51 PM • 4650 views

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral

April 26, 04:45 PM • 5478 views

Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

05:19 PM • 4918 views

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState

06:23 PM • 7512 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 76043 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 78695 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 108762 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 159651 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 321025 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 17883 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 27902 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64703 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56749 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 60884 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Senator Lindsey Graham announced the US's readiness to introduce additional sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not agree to a fair peace with Ukraine. He proposed a bipartisan bill with secondary duties.

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

United States Senator (USA) from the Republican Party Lindsey Graham has spoken about the readiness of legislators to agree on additional sanctions against Russia. Restrictions may be introduced if the Kremlin refuses a "decent and fair" peace with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Twitter account (X) of the American politician.

Details

On Saturday, April 26, in his publication on social network X, Senator Lindsey Graham thanked the US President and his team "for their hard work aimed at ending the war in Ukraine in a dignified and just manner - which was caused by Putin's barbaric invasion."

In addition, the American politician proposed additional sanctions "against Putin's Russia." According to him, he submitted a bipartisan bill, which already "has almost 60 co-authors."

As for additional sanctions against Putin's Russia, I have bipartisan legislation with nearly 60 co-sponsors that would impose secondary duties on any country that buys Russian oil, gas, uranium or other products

- the US senator said in a statement.

"The Senate is ready to move in this direction and will do so by an overwhelming majority if Russia does not decide on an honest, just and lasting peace," Lindsey Graham added.

Recall

Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine is Biden's fault. He expressed doubt that Putin wants to stop the war, given the recent shelling of civilian objects.

Trump says he has a "own deadline" for a peace deal with Ukraine24.04.25, 19:40 • 9744 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Republican Party (United States)
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
