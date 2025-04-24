Trump says he has a "own deadline" for a peace deal with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has stated that he has an "own deadline" for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He stressed that he would bring Zelensky and Putin, who "both want peace," to the negotiating table.
US President Donald Trump has stated that he has "his own deadline" for a peace deal with Ukraine. He said this before a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, UNN reports, citing the BBC.
Details
Trump was asked if he thinks President Putin will listen to him after he previously condemned Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine.
"Yes, yes," Trump replied.
He added that he needs to get Zelenskyy and Putin to the negotiating table, and stressed that "they both want peace."
The American leader added that there is a lot of "hatred, bad blood and disgust" between Russia and Ukraine.
The day before, Trump accused Zelenskyy of damaging peace talks by not recognizing Russian control over Crimea.
Let us remind you
Despite Russia's massive combined attack with a large number of casualties in Ukraine on the night of April 24, US President Donald Trump said he still believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about a peace agreement.