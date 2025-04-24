$41.670.15
Publications
Exclusives
The US will demand that Putin forget about the demilitarization of Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2940 views

The US will demand that Russia recognize Ukraine's right to its own army as part of a peace agreement. The US also seeks to regain control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and access to the Dnipro River.

The United States will demand that Russia recognize Ukraine's right to have its own army and defense industry as part of a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, according to people familiar with the situation. Bloomberg reports this with reference to sources, writes UNN.

Details

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff is expected to raise this issue at the next meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that an agreement to allow Kyiv to have a well-staffed and armed army - which Ukraine and its European allies are demanding - would mean that Putin would have to abandon the goal of demilitarizing Ukraine, which he has repeatedly called one of the main goals of the war.

This suggests that the Trump administration is seeking concessions not only from Ukraine, but also from the Kremlin, in an attempt to end the war, which is now in its fourth year. Until now, critics have argued that the US proposals favor Russia, including through the Trump administration's insistence that Ukraine abandon its aspirations to join NATO

- the article says.

The Trump administration also wants Moscow to return the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine, which Russia seized at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. According to sources, the plant would then be transferred to US control to provide energy to both sides. However, the details of these plans are not yet final and may change.

Polish President: Ukraine will have to make some compromises during peace negotiations with Russia24.04.25, 16:12 • 5458 views

Representatives of the US National Security Council, the State Department and Witkoff himself have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The publication emphasizes that the United States also seeks to guarantee Ukraine access through the Dnipro River, as well as the return of territories occupied by Russia in the Kharkiv region. Putin, for his part, demands recognition of full control over the Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions, despite the fact that Russia has not yet been able to fully occupy them.

Addendum

Russia continues to shell Ukrainian cities even during ongoing negotiations and claiming to be ready for peace. Overnight, it launched the largest air attack this year, shelling Kyiv and killing at least 12 people.

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv 24.04.25, 15:42 • 24252 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Steve Witkoff
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
