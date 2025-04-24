The US will demand that Putin forget about the demilitarization of Ukraine - Bloomberg

The United States will demand that Russia recognize Ukraine's right to have its own army and defense industry as part of a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, according to people familiar with the situation. Bloomberg reports this with reference to sources, writes UNN.

Details

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff is expected to raise this issue at the next meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that an agreement to allow Kyiv to have a well-staffed and armed army - which Ukraine and its European allies are demanding - would mean that Putin would have to abandon the goal of demilitarizing Ukraine, which he has repeatedly called one of the main goals of the war.

This suggests that the Trump administration is seeking concessions not only from Ukraine, but also from the Kremlin, in an attempt to end the war, which is now in its fourth year. Until now, critics have argued that the US proposals favor Russia, including through the Trump administration's insistence that Ukraine abandon its aspirations to join NATO - the article says.

The Trump administration also wants Moscow to return the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine, which Russia seized at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. According to sources, the plant would then be transferred to US control to provide energy to both sides. However, the details of these plans are not yet final and may change.

Polish President: Ukraine will have to make some compromises during peace negotiations with Russia

Representatives of the US National Security Council, the State Department and Witkoff himself have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The publication emphasizes that the United States also seeks to guarantee Ukraine access through the Dnipro River, as well as the return of territories occupied by Russia in the Kharkiv region. Putin, for his part, demands recognition of full control over the Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions, despite the fact that Russia has not yet been able to fully occupy them.

Addendum

Russia continues to shell Ukrainian cities even during ongoing negotiations and claiming to be ready for peace. Overnight, it launched the largest air attack this year, shelling Kyiv and killing at least 12 people.

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv