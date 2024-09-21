Enemy wounds 17 people in Donetsk region

Over the past day, the invaders have wounded 17 residents of Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

On September 20, 17 residents of Donetsk region were injured as a result of shelling by the occupation forces. Among the injured were five people in Kostyantynivka, three in Andriivka, and two in Druzhkivka, Bohoyavlivka and Novoukrainka. One injury was recorded in Toretsk, Myrnohrad and Selidove.

It is worth noting that these statistics do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

