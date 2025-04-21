What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 500 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2516 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 8354 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 37852 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33252 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 45106 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 29577 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 56663 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 39576 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 52536 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 30537 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 26358 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 21978 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16379 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 28310 views
Publications

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 4912 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 37807 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 45082 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 56640 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 58154 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 2780 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 2648 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16795 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 22378 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 13883 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1540 views

May is the optimal time for sowing and planting almost all crops, following the favorable dates of the lunar calendar.

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

In May, gardeners have a lot of things to do: from sowing and planting to treating plants against pests. To get all the work done on time, you need to follow a plan. What tasks in the garden and flowerbeds should not be missed - UNN will tell you.

Favorable dates for planting in May

May is the time when you can plant almost all vegetables and fruits on your plot: the air temperature has already stabilized and the soil has warmed up sufficiently. However, when planting, most gardeners still rely on the lunar sowing calendar to get a rich harvest. The phase of the moon, as is known, affects the health and yield of plants.

In 2025, the best May days for working in the garden and vegetable patch are: May 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16. However, there are different "best" dates for different crops. For example, in 2025:

  • carrots, beets, radishes, and potatoes are best planted on May 10, 11, 20, and 21;
    • parsley, dill, cilantro, spinach, lettuce - 13, 14, 22, 23;
      • tomatoes, peppers, eggplants - 11, 12, 13, 20;
        • zucchini, cucumbers, melons, watermelons - 13, 14, 18, 19;
          • annual flowers - 10, 11, 13, 14;
            • perennials and bulbous flowers - 11, 12, 20, 21;
              • indoor flowers - May 13.

                It is not recommended to sow and plant plants on the following dates in 2025: May 3, 4, 17, 18, 27. On these days, it is better to focus on other work on the plot: weeding, fertilizing, cleaning, etc.

                What to do to ensure seedlings or vegetable seeds take root well

                Carrots, beets, radishes, and beans are most often sown directly into open ground. Carrots are sown in rows to a depth of 1-1.5 cm. Some gardeners recommend watering the furrow before sowing. Beet seeds are best soaked for a day before sowing to ensure faster germination. Radishes grow quickly and can be sown every 10-14 days to have a continuous harvest. Beans and peas are sown when the risk of frost has passed. Corn is planted when the soil temperature reaches 10-12°C.

                Seedlings for planting in open ground

                Tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants require a warm, windless location. It is recommended to plant them when the risk of frost has passed. It is advised to leave 40-50 cm between tomato bushes. Cucumbers can be planted under temporary cover if the nights are still cool.

                What trees and shrubs can be planted in May

                In May, you can also plant apple trees, pear trees, and grapes. Strawberry and garden strawberry seedlings can also be planted during this period, as can seedlings of berry shrubs with a closed root system: raspberries, currants, gooseberries.

                Tasks that cannot be missed in May

                In May, weeds actively begin to appear in the garden. Therefore, it is important to weed the garden of pests that take useful elements and moisture from the soil, not only to make life easier for the plants but also to regularly loosen the soil to improve oxygen access to the roots. In May, it is crucial to loosen the soil under strawberries, but be careful not to damage the plant's young runners.

                Watering and mulching plants

                With the increase in daytime temperature, it is important to regulate plant watering. Especially light sandy loamy soils require moistening. If there is enough moisture, it is important to loosen the soil in a timely manner. This will help prevent the formation of a soil crust and protect the soil from cracking. Otherwise, there is a risk of reducing the amount of oxygen in it and, accordingly, worsening the condition of plant roots. To prevent soil compaction and slow down moisture evaporation, gardeners usually mulch garden inter-rows. For this, a layer of 5-8 cm of perennial branches shredded with a garden shredder is poured around garden plantings.

                Work in the garden

                Fruit trees have already begun to bloom in gardens, so it's time to treat them against pests according to the stage of development. To avoid harming bees and other pollinators during this period, chemicals, especially insecticides, should not be used. All fruit trees need treatment:

                • apple trees and pear trees: before flowering (pink bud stage) and after it, they are sprayed with insecticides (against weevils, leafrollers) and fungicides (against scab). During flowering, shoots affected by powdery mildew are cut off;
                  • plum and cherry plum need to be treated against fungal infections;
                    • cherry and sweet cherry are sprayed against moniliosis and other fungal diseases;
                      • apricot and peach - treated in the pink bud stage against fungi and leaf-eating pests;
                        • raspberries are treated with Fitosporin when there are signs of anthracnose, purple spot, septoria, insecticides against gall midges and aphids.

                          Care for the lawn and flowerbeds

                          In May, it is time to divide late-growing crops (autumn asters, large sedums, helenium, goldenrod, echinacea) and plant heat-loving plants that have been waiting for night temperatures to stabilize (dahlias, gladioli, chrysanthemums). Also in May, annuals and biennials can be sown in flowerbeds: cornflowers, godetia, delphiniums, marigolds, iberis, etc.

                          At the beginning of the month, seedlings of cold-resistant flowers can be planted in the soil, and from the middle of the month - heat-loving ones (asters, cosmos, verbenas, gaillardias). Also in May, take time to treat roses against pests and diseases before flowering. Do not forget to mow the lawn. Mowing is done regularly. If the shoots reach a height of 7-10 cm, they are cut by 2/3 of the current length.

                          What needs to be done in the garden and vegetable garden in April: useful tips from an expert29.03.25, 09:30 • 321405 views

                          Alona Utkina

                          Alona Utkina

                          Agronomy newsLife hackPublications
                          Ukraine
                          Brent
                          $66.40
                          Bitcoin
                          $87,039.30
                          S&P 500
                          $5,302.78
                          Tesla
                          $239.97
                          Газ TTF
                          $35.66
                          Золото
                          $3,427.30
                          Ethereum
                          $1,623.88