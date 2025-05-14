Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 20279 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33449 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 60074 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 54240 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 63272 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145993 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60531 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161495 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88797 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95121 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Погода
+17°
3m/s
30%
745mm
The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 73298 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 65255 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 58475 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 44079 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 39802 views
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 20279 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 39842 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 44116 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 58509 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145993 views
Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12505 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17861 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26734 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55301 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113708 views
Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3684 views

On May 15, Ukrainians will celebrate Vyshyvanka Day. The Ministry of Justice calls on people to join the flash mob by posting a photo in an embroidered shirt with the hashtag #VyshyvankaUnites, indicating the city and country.

Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

On May 15, Ukrainians all over the world will celebrate Vyshyvanka Day. The Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine reminds about this, UNN writes.

On this occasion, we are announcing the flash mob #VyshyvankaUnites and encourage Ukrainians from all over the world to become its participants

- the message says.

To join, you need to take three simple steps:

  • take a photo in an embroidered shirt;
    • publish the photo on May 15 on social networks with the hashtag #VyshyvankaUnites;
      • indicate in the post the city and country where you are now.

        "Together we will show that Ukrainian unity knows no borders, and vyshyvanka is more than just clothing. This is our history, our pride and our common code," the ministry added.

        We will remind

        Vyshyvanka Day in 2006 was initiated by a group of students from Chernivtsi National University. Two years later, all educational institutions of Chernivtsi joined the holiday.

        Every year the geography of Vyshyvanka Day expanded. In 2011, a gathering of more than 6.5 thousand people dressed in embroidered shirts was recorded in the center of Rivne. The event was included in the Book of Records of Ukraine.

        Yana Sokolivska

        Yana Sokolivska

        SocietyCultureOur people abroad
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $66.03
        Bitcoin
        $103,926.20
        S&P 500
        $5,902.12
        Tesla
        $335.92
        Газ TTF
        $34.91
        Золото
        $3,188.15
        Ethereum
        $2,606.93