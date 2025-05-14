Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

On May 15, Ukrainians all over the world will celebrate Vyshyvanka Day. The Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine reminds about this, UNN writes.

On this occasion, we are announcing the flash mob #VyshyvankaUnites and encourage Ukrainians from all over the world to become its participants - the message says.

To join, you need to take three simple steps:

take a photo in an embroidered shirt;

publish the photo on May 15 on social networks with the hashtag #VyshyvankaUnites;

indicate in the post the city and country where you are now.

"Together we will show that Ukrainian unity knows no borders, and vyshyvanka is more than just clothing. This is our history, our pride and our common code," the ministry added.

We will remind

Vyshyvanka Day in 2006 was initiated by a group of students from Chernivtsi National University. Two years later, all educational institutions of Chernivtsi joined the holiday.

Every year the geography of Vyshyvanka Day expanded. In 2011, a gathering of more than 6.5 thousand people dressed in embroidered shirts was recorded in the center of Rivne. The event was included in the Book of Records of Ukraine.