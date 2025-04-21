$41.400.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

The Rada Committee demands a detailed analysis of the SPFU state lands transferred for sublease. MPs suspect violations of legislation during the transfer, including not taking into account the type of land.

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy demands a detailed analysis of the lands that were withdrawn by the State Property Fund and subsequently transferred for sublease. People's deputies suspect that the State Property Fund did not take into account the type of land and transferred land for sublease in violation of the law. This is stated in the decision of the parliamentary committee, writes UNN.

"Members of the Committee noted that to determine the effectiveness of using agricultural land, it is necessary: to conduct a comparative analysis of the financial performance indicators of the use of state-owned agricultural lands that are withdrawn from permanent use by state enterprises, institutions before their withdrawal and after their transfer for sublease", - the decision of the Rada committee, which is available to UNN, states.

In addition,  deputies demand to provide them with information regarding the land plots that were withdrawn by the previous decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from permanent use and were transferred to state enterprises, institutions that are within the scope of management of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Parliamentarians also demand data regarding the land that was transferred to the Fund but not leased out, with an explanation of the reasons. The committee also demands information on which land plots inspections were carried out regarding their use for their intended purpose, and which land plots are planned for inspections in the future.

"Concerns were also expressed regarding the fact that when determining the land plots that were withdrawn from permanent use by some state enterprises, institutions and transferred to permanent use by other state enterprises, institutions for the purpose of further re-registering the right of permanent use to lease and putting the right of sublease up for land auctions, the type of land plot was not taken into account. In particular, land plots under water bodies, which are prohibited from being transferred for sublease, were withdrawn", - the decision states.

Recall

Almost a year ago, the State Property Fund created the first operator of state lands, LLC "State Land Bank", whose purpose is to lease out plots and thus replenish the state budget. The first pool of state lands with a total area of almost 91 thousand hectares, which the SPF took from various state enterprises and institutions, was transferred there. However, during this time, the State Land Bank managed to lease only a little more than 20 thousand hectares.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsAgronomy news
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
