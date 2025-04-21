$41.400.01
Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1968 views

Suspects in the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris for 10 million euros will face trial soon. The men, aged 69 and 71, known as "grandpa robbers", are awaiting sentencing in May.

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

Suspects in the robbery of the famous American TV host and model Kim Kardashian will appear in court soon. This is reported by France 24, according to UNN.

Details

The crime occurred in 2016 in Paris: at that time, jewelry worth millions of dollars was stolen from Kardashian, including a diamond ring given to her by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West. In addition to the ring with an almost flawless 18.88-carat diamond, the criminals stole several other gold and diamond pieces, including a gold Rolex watch.

Kim Kardashian's photo with a mysterious handsome man made people wonder if she has a new boyfriend09.04.25, 09:36 • 74882 views

The total value of the stolen jewelry is estimated at 10 million euros, or 11.4 million dollars. The suspects turned out to be men aged 69 and 71, respectively – which led the gang to be called the "grandpa robbers".

During their escape, the culprits lost some of the loot. They sold the other stolen items in Belgium. The verdict is expected in May.

Earlier

UNN wrote that American TV star and model Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos without underwear on her Instagram after rumors emerged about her ex, Kanye West, breaking up with his new wife - Bianca.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Kanye West
France 24
Rolex
Paris
Belgium
Instagram
