NVIDIA became the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Microsoft and Apple

NVIDIA's market capitalization reached a record $3.92 trillion, making it the most valuable public company in history. Just two weeks ago, NVIDIA's capitalization was $3.34 trillion, meaning an increase of over 17% during this period. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the analytical resource CompaniesMarketCap (via NotebookCheck), as of July 4, 2025.

Details

The previous record belonged to Apple, which was valued at $3.915 trillion on December 6, 2024. NVIDIA managed to surpass not only Apple but also Microsoft, which also holds top positions in the technology sector.

The current growth in NVIDIA's value is a result of high demand for its chips, which are widely used by technology companies to train large language models.

Despite having its own AI models, NVIDIA does not focus on developing consumer products like chatbots. Its solutions are infrastructural, aimed at industries that require large computing capacities. One example is the Nemotron-4 (340B) model, designed for generating synthetic data.

If interest in artificial intelligence remains high, NVIDIA has every chance to further strengthen its market position.

Recall

Microsoft is cutting about 9,000 jobs worldwide, which is less than 4% of its workforce. This comes amid the company's record profits and the massive adoption of generative artificial intelligence.

Apple is preparing seven new head-mounted devices: from an updated Vision Pro to lightweight smart glasses