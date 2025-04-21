Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

Actress Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer tied the knot after applying to the court for permission, TMZ reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer said "I do" during a low-key ceremony at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

It is stated that among the guests at the wedding were Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis.

It is noted that the actress and screenwriter received a marriage license in Los Angeles County last Tuesday.

Addition

The pair first crossed paths on a film set in 2013, but it wasn't until 2019 - after Kristen's split from Stella Maxwell - that sparks flew between them and they started dating.

They got engaged in 2021, and Kristen told the Howard Stern show that Dylan was the one who proposed.

Just last year, Kristen told Rolling Stone that they were even talking about having kids - so as things got more serious, it was only a matter of time before they went down the aisle and made it all official, TMZ writes.