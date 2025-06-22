New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29 22 June 2025

The week from June 23 to 29 will be full of contrasting events - both on a personal and global level. Planetary aspects simultaneously form powerful opportunities and deep challenges. What awaits us at this time - professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told specifically for UNN readers.

We are entering the week of the New Moon, which will be the starting point for important processes - both visible and hidden - said Bazylenko.

New Moon in Cancer — June 25, 13:32 Kyiv time

The key event of the week is the new moon in the sign of Cancer. It activates themes of family, home, national identity, security, and inner support. At this time, we particularly acutely feel the need for emotional stability, connection with family, land, and homeland.

This new moon is born under the significant conjunction of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter in Cancer, which will be noticeable throughout the week. Such an aspect carries great power – opportunities, support, large-scale initiatives, especially if they are related to care, protection, national values or family traditions.

Tension and Crossroads: Square to Saturn and Neptune

However, at the same time, this conjunction forms a tense square to Saturn and Neptune in Aries. This is a conflict between faith and the system, between dream and reality, between the people and the government. Such an aspect has been going on for the second week now, but it is now that it lays the foundation for the next two weeks after the new moon.

This influence can lead to an aggravation of national conflicts, the erosion of the sovereignty of individual states, the activation of separatist sentiments or protests. All this is the result of deep tension between the desire to preserve identity and the pressure of global changes. In some countries, this may manifest as external pressure, and in others – as an internal rebellion, staged or spontaneous.

The presence of Neptune indicates backstage games, the influence of special services, and information warfare.

Mars in Virgo: precision and healing

Starting from June 22, Mars moves into the sign of Virgo, and this week forms harmonious aspects to the Sun and Jupiter. This is a great time for:

• medical procedures and examinations,

• repairs, cleaning, space renewal,

• launching practical matters and healthy habits.

Mercury in Leo from June 26: the voice gets louder

From June 26, Mercury moves into the sign of Leo – our thoughts become brighter, more confident, louder.

A successful aspect to Uranus provides a chance for insights, breakthroughs in communication, and unconventional ideas. During these days, important public statements may be made, information waves may be launched, and a turning point in the perception of important news may occur.

Moon rhythms

• Until 6:45 on June 25, the Moon is in the sign of Gemini, which gives emotions mobility, curiosity, and a desire to communicate.

• from 6:45 on June 25 to 9:00 on June 27 — Moon in Cancer: increased emotionality, sensitivity, desire for protection and silence.

• from 9:00 on June 27 to 14:45 on June 29 — Moon in Leo: the desire to express oneself, be seen, and assert one's rights is activated.

• from 14:45 on June 29 — Moon in Virgo: mood for order, grounding, bringing order to everyday life.

"Conclusion: point of no return — or a new start

The world is entering a turning point, when collective memory, ancestral codes, national dignity and the right to one's land become a center of tension and strength at the same time. For some it will be a time of confusion, for others – a time of healing and realization of what I truly belong to.

We all are at a crossroads: to strengthen our roots or to lose our bearings.

Listen to your heart. Support those around you. And be those who carry light through the deepest cracks of time," Bazylenko pointed out.

