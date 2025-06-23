Bail posted for ex-head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko

Bail in the amount of UAH 15 million was posted for the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, whom the court found guilty of corruption offenses and illegal storage of ammunition. This was reported to a UNN correspondent by Olesya Chemerys, head of the communications department at the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

"Bail was fully posted for the former head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration," Chemerys said.

Before the verdict enters into force - within a 30-day period for appeal - bail will be imposed on the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council.

Addition

On June 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court found former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko guilty of corruption offenses and illegal storage of ammunition.

In particular, the official received 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and a ban on holding public office, except for elected ones, for three years.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Mykhailo Holovko, a people's deputy of Ukraine of the 7th and 8th convocations, former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, and current deputy of the same regional council, was served with a new suspicion of failing to declare property worth over UAH 2 million.

