Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the “Patients of Ukraine” Charitable Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2680 views

The ban on marketing agreements between pharmacies and manufacturers did not lead to cheaper medicines; patients do not feel significant improvement. Chronic underfunding of state procurement and non-functioning market regulation tools worsen the situation with access to necessary drugs.

Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the “Patients of Ukraine” Charitable Foundation

For three months now, a ban on marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies has been in effect in Ukraine. The main goal of introducing the ban was to reduce final drug prices for patients. However, the desired effect has not yet been achieved. This was confirmed in an exclusive comment to UNN by Inna Ivanenko, executive director of the Charitable Foundation "Patients of Ukraine".

So far, patients do not feel a significant improvement in the cost or availability of medicines. Over the past three months, there has been no noticeable decrease in drug prices. At the beginning of the year, the state tried to intervene manually - prices for 100 popular trade names were reduced. But this step mostly did not bring results. Many of these drugs were not truly effective or were already low in cost - in fact, this list did not meet the real needs of patients,

– noted Ivanchenko.

According to Ivanchenko, such manual regulation of drug prices is not a solution. Because instead of targeted actions, a systemic change in the approach to market regulation is needed.

At the same time, Ivanchenko noted that the launch of an electronic catalog of medicines, reference pricing, and the introduction of a parallel import mechanism are the right directions for market development, the implementation of which requires time.

We understand that a transitional period is currently underway: the state is launching new mechanisms that should have an effect in the long term. We hope that patients will soon feel financial relief,

– emphasized the head of the Charitable Foundation “Patients of Ukraine”.

In addition, the director of the Charitable Foundation "Patients of Ukraine" complained about chronic underfunding of state procurement. According to her data, this year the procurement of first-line drugs (basic therapy - ed.) is underfunded by 30% on average. Procurement of innovative drugs under managed access agreements is underfunded by 90%. And the mechanism that should have allowed the state to purchase expensive drugs cheaper has not been launched at all.

Due to underfunding, many patients do not receive timely and complete treatment, and the state does not use tools that could really change the situation. Due to lack of funding, the mechanism of managed access agreements cannot operate at full capacity, although it is precisely what allows the state to purchase expensive drugs cheaper - through confidential negotiations with manufacturers. In many countries, this is precisely how access to expensive but vital medications is ensured. But in Ukraine, this tool has not yet been fully launched,

– said Ivanchenko.

The consequences of this are very specific: patients do not receive treatment on time, are forced to buy expensive drugs at their own expense, look for drugs abroad, or give up therapy altogether. This is not about abstract numbers - it is about the lives of people who daily depend on funding decisions.

Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"20.06.25, 12:10 • 145278 views

Recall

From February 14, 2025, by Resolution No. 168, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market. According to the resolution, retail was prohibited from entering into marketing agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers. As a result, pharmacies could offer discounts to patients, implement social projects, and conduct training for pharmacists.

However, as of June 2025, analysts note an increase in drug prices in Ukraine, despite government initiatives. And in January-April 2025, drug consumption in monetary terms increased by +21% in hryvnia compared to the same period in 2024, which indicates an increase in the cost per unit of production: Ukrainians spend more money on drugs, although they do not buy more than last year. After all, the volume of sold packages has hardly changed.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
