The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport

Last year, there was a very high-profile attempt to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The perpetrators were detained. The criminal plot involved killing Zelenskyy during his movement on the territory of the Office of the President of Ukraine. This was stated by SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

A detained colonel of the UDO, head of the State Protection Management Department. These are those who are supposed to protect top officials in this country, and this is their function. At the same time, they were preparing an assassination attempt on our President - Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Malyuk said.

The SBU Head noted that according to their criminal plan, they were looking for people and were supposed to implement it during his movement on the territory of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Another colonel was detained with him. They worked for the FSB of the Russian Federation, namely for the 5th Service. At that time, it was headed by Lieutenant General Beseda. By the way, after this failure, Putin removed him, and he remained an advisor in the FSB system. From our side, this was a very difficult job. We have been working on it for almost two years - essentially, since the beginning of the war. We carried out a powerful intelligence and technical penetration into this group. In addition to the assassination attempt on the President, they collected information, transmitted it, including preparing an assassination attempt on my colleague Kyrylo Oleksiyovych Budanov and on me personally - Malyuk said.

Speaking about the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Malyuk also mentioned another operation.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ABW of Poland (Internal Security Agency). This is the analogue of the SBU in Poland, the so-called internal special service. We implemented an important criminal proceeding together with them. A military pensioner, a Pole, who was recruited decades ago, firmly believed in the Soviet idea and harbored his intention through the years. So, he - this "sleeper agent" - was activated - Malyuk said.

According to him, the task was to physically eliminate President Zelenskyy at Rzeszów Airport.

Several options were considered. One of them was an FPV drone, another was a sniper complex. All of this was implemented, we detained him. Our Polish colleagues worked professionally, it was our joint work with them - Malyuk said.

