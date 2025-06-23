The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 2014 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:28 PM • 7330 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
12:19 PM • 23353 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 23247 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
07:05 AM • 67105 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 52223 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 89573 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 127349 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97317 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 109201 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)June 23, 04:00 AM • 50069 views
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 35743 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days07:47 AM • 25958 views
Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in France08:50 AM • 6354 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 17859 views
Publications
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 2046 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 23379 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 307799 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 363568 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 311650 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 98268 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 223323 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 97893 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 99334 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 104093 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The SBU uncovered two assassination attempts on President Zelenskyy. One of them, organized by UDO and FSB colonels, was planned in the Office of the President; the other, with a Polish pensioner, at Rzeszów Airport.

The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport

Last year, there was a very high-profile attempt to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The perpetrators were detained. The criminal plot involved killing Zelenskyy during his movement on the territory of the Office of the President of Ukraine. This was stated by SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

A detained colonel of the UDO, head of the State Protection Management Department. These are those who are supposed to protect top officials in this country, and this is their function. At the same time, they were preparing an assassination attempt on our President - Volodymyr Zelenskyy

- Malyuk said.

The SBU Head noted that according to their criminal plan, they were looking for people and were supposed to implement it during his movement on the territory of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Another colonel was detained with him. They worked for the FSB of the Russian Federation, namely for the 5th Service. At that time, it was headed by Lieutenant General Beseda. By the way, after this failure, Putin removed him, and he remained an advisor in the FSB system. From our side, this was a very difficult job. We have been working on it for almost two years - essentially, since the beginning of the war. We carried out a powerful intelligence and technical penetration into this group. In addition to the assassination attempt on the President, they collected information, transmitted it, including preparing an assassination attempt on my colleague Kyrylo Oleksiyovych Budanov and on me personally

- Malyuk said.

Speaking about the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Malyuk also mentioned another operation.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ABW of Poland (Internal Security Agency). This is the analogue of the SBU in Poland, the so-called internal special service. We implemented an important criminal proceeding together with them. A military pensioner, a Pole, who was recruited decades ago, firmly believed in the Soviet idea and harbored his intention through the years. So, he - this "sleeper agent" - was activated

- Malyuk said.

Prepared an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy: Russian agent to be tried in Poland22.05.25, 17:43 • 3664 views

According to him, the task was to physically eliminate President Zelenskyy at Rzeszów Airport.

Several options were considered. One of them was an FPV drone, another was a sniper complex. All of this was implemented, we detained him. Our Polish colleagues worked professionally, it was our joint work with them

- Malyuk said.

Zelensky spoke about the attempted assassination at the beginning of the Russian invasion: “There were shots, some people died”12.02.25, 12:38 • 35476 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Vasyl Malyuk
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9