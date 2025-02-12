Zelensky spoke about the attempted assassination at the beginning of the Russian invasion: “There were shots, some people died”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, an attempt was made on his life in the Presidential Office, which resulted in the death of people. He said this in an interview with The Guardian, according to an UNN correspondent.

There were people who wanted to kill us, there were shots. Some people were killed inside the Office, and there were other people who defended us. There was an airborne assault and so on. All this was happening. And in parallel with this, there were ultimatums." - Zelensky said.

Recall

In 2023, the Independent wrote that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had survived more than 12 attempts on his life.

