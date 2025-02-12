Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that without Ukraine, Europe would be occupied by Russia. He emphasized that the Ukrainian army, which consists of 110 combat brigades, is currently holding back the Russian army, which has 220 brigades, and this number may increase in the future.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian army, which currently consists of 110 combat brigades, is currently holding back the Russian army, which has 220 brigades, and this number could increase to 250 in 2025.

I wish we were on the ground and not flying around in the air. We were in the real world... If you want to attack, you need your army to be at least one to three. Then there will be an effective offensive and advancement. Without Ukraine, you will realize that Russia has one to three in relation to Europe. And it is very clear what is happening. That is, without Ukraine, Europe will be occupied. Totally occupied. “By the Russians. If they want to. And I think they have no other idea in their minds. They will want it - Zelensky said.

