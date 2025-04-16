$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16322 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69823 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38284 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43553 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50803 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92265 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84350 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35369 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60516 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109354 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 69823 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90368 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92266 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84350 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 184101 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52757 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29472 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30492 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31776 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34053 views
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Kyiv • UNN

 • 79265 views

Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund may restrict the rights of depositors and increase corruption risks, which threatens the stability of the banking system and returns the country to the times of distrust in banks.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

In the conditions of a full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, it is very difficult to be sure of tomorrow. The trade war between the US and China, which may negatively affect global economic stability, does not add confidence either. The first consequences are already being felt - the euro has soared, breaking historical records. Therefore, in addition to military challenges, Ukraine also faces economic ones, and the country needs to withstand these turbulent times, writes UNN.

The most difficult thing is that in addition to external factors, internal factors also affect stability in the state. Oddly enough, the legislative initiative of the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, can undermine financial stability in the country. He is going to reformat the work of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, on the one hand expanding the capabilities of the DGF, and on the other hand - narrowing the rights of depositors.

Remember 2008, when there was a so-called "bank fall", depositors were seized by panic and there were crazy queues near ATMs? And the main question that hung in the air then: "Will I get my money back?"

So, Ukraine is now at risk of returning to the past, now we are on the verge of a scenario where depositors will not know whether they will be able to get their money back if the bank "bursts".

Next week, the parliament may proceed to consider draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, submitted by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.

This document radically changes the rules of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, which should take care of the return of funds to depositors of banks that are in the process of liquidation. Experts in the banking sector, as well as lawyers, point out that if the draft law is adopted, the DGF will turn from an independent financial shield into a manual, fully controlled political instrument.

Hetmantsev, under the guise of fulfilling the requirements of the International Monetary Fund, plans to push through parliament changes that will significantly limit the ability of the public, and most importantly, depositors, to monitor the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund and appeal its decisions. The deadline for filing complaints to the court is limited to 30 days. In addition, the bill significantly narrows access to public information about the Fund's activities, in particular its reporting, auctions, etc. And most importantly, the Fund gets the opportunity to take the depositors' funds if they miss the deadline for applying for compensation.

Such changes have significant corruption risks, which Hetmantsev himself obviously understands. After all, what else can be used to argue the haste in adopting the bill without the relevant conclusions of parliamentary committees, in particular, on anti-corruption policy.

Obviously, such a step may force depositors to think about the safety of their savings now. A sharp outflow of deposits, in turn, can destabilize the banking sector and a domino effect will occur, as a result of which the economy will crumble.

Trust in the banking system is the foundation on which everything rests. Ukrainians have already lost everything twice - in the 90s, as well as in 2008. It took years of reforms and cooperation with international institutions to revive confidence in banks. Now, one vote can throw the country back a decade, when all institutions were under the influence of political parties and business groups, and guarantees existed only on paper.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
China
United States
Ukraine
