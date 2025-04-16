Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

Basic legal matters regarding the rare earth metals agreement are almost finalized, and if everything moves as quickly and constructively, the agreement will bring economic results to Ukraine and the United States. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Good results from the Ukrainian government team working with the American side on the economic partnership agreement. First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko reported on this today. Basic legal matters are almost finalized, and further, if everything moves as quickly and constructively, the agreement will bring economic results to both of our countries. Both Ukraine and America - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, Svyrydenko reported that Ukrainian and American teams have achieved "significant progress" in working on an agreement on economic partnership and an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the formalization of the agreement with the relevant memorandum of intent is expected in the near future, the teams will continue to work on specific points, and the agreement itself will be subject to ratification in the Verkhovna Rada.