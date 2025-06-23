$41.830.15
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5054 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on Kyiv and other cities, reporting destruction and casualties. He announced discussions on Ukraine's defense and pressure on Russia during his visit to Great Britain.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack, announcing discussions today during his visit to Great Britain on the protection of Ukraine and new and strong steps to pressure Russia, writes UNN.

After the attacks on nuclear program facilities in Iran, there was a lot of noise from Moscow – the Russian leadership demonstratively condemned the "missile-bomb" steps. Today, Moscow is silent after the Russian army launched an absolutely cynical strike with Russian-Iranian "shaheds" and missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Kyiv and our other cities and communities

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, five apartment buildings were damaged in Kyiv alone. "These are ordinary residential buildings. As of now, six people are known to have been killed. Another person was killed by this strike in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast. There, a "shahed" hit a hospital. My condolences to all relatives and close ones," the President stated.

Rescuers, he said, are currently clearing debris and providing assistance wherever needed. "This strike damaged facilities in four regions. In total, there were 352 drones, including 159 Shaheds, last night, 16 missiles. According to preliminary data, ballistic missiles from North Korea were also used. A significant part of the drones and missiles were shot down by our sky defenders. But not all," the President reported.

"And everyone in countries near Russia, Iran, North Korea should think about whether they will be able to protect lives there if this coalition of murderers remains and continues to spread terror," the Head of State emphasized.

Today, during my visit to Britain, I will talk to partners about exactly this – about our defense, which should become the basis of much stronger joint defense. And we will also negotiate new and strong steps to pressure Russia for this war and to stop the strikes

- Zelenskyy emphasized.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

