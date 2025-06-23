Massive drone attack on Kyiv region: fires in two districts, infrastructure damaged

On the night of June 23, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones. As a result of the enemy attack, fires broke out in two districts of the region, and civilian infrastructure was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, in the Bila Tserkva district, three private houses caught fire as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. Another private house and a hotel building were damaged.

Mykola Kalashnyk reported that three private houses and two cars were also damaged in the Bucha district.

"More detailed information will follow. The enemy attack continues," he added.

Recall

An air alarm was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions on the evening of June 22 due to the threat of attack UAVs. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a large number of UAVs moving chaotically.

Russia attacks Kyiv with "Shaheds" and ballistics: there are casualties, fires have broken out (updated)