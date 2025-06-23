Massive drone attack on Kyiv region: fires in two districts, infrastructure damaged

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 32427 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 58773 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 56701 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 76287 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 174084 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 133902 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 250741 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 128689 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 139789 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 310496 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.4m/s
76%
747mm
Popular news
Defense Forces liberated Andriivka in Sumy region - Deep StateJune 22, 03:27 PM • 11044 views
Chernyshov at home: Minister of National Unity of Ukraine announced his returnJune 22, 03:39 PM • 35827 views
Ukraine: Norwegian Defense Minister on visit, additional $400 mln in arms announcedJune 22, 05:50 PM • 9634 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv amid drone attack09:21 PM • 10329 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with "Shaheds" and ballistics: there are casualties, fires broke out10:36 PM • 18469 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 250741 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 310496 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 262742 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 193530 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 242640 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 68102 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 174084 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 71644 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 74899 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 80943 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

Massive drone attack on Kyiv region: fires in two districts, infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

As a result of the drone attack on the night of June 23, civilian infrastructure was damaged in the Kyiv region. Fires broke out in relevant districts, and private houses and cars were damaged.

Massive drone attack on Kyiv region: fires in two districts, infrastructure damaged

On the night of June 23, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones. As a result of the enemy attack, fires broke out in two districts of the region, and civilian infrastructure was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, in the Bila Tserkva district, three private houses caught fire as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. Another private house and a hotel building were damaged.

Mykola Kalashnyk reported that three private houses and two cars were also damaged in the Bucha district.

"More detailed information will follow. The enemy attack continues," he added.

Recall

An air alarm was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions on the evening of June 22 due to the threat of attack UAVs. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a large number of UAVs moving chaotically.

Russia attacks Kyiv with "Shaheds" and ballistics: there are casualties, fires have broken out (updated)23.06.25, 00:36 • 18404 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9