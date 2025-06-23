$41.690.00
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
June 22, 04:24 PM
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
June 22, 03:59 PM
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
June 22, 03:12 PM
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
June 22, 07:59 AM
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

During the attack on Kyiv, the exit from the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3512 views

During the night attack on Kyiv, the exit from the Sviatoshyn metro station and the adjacent territory were damaged. Two people were injured, but hospitalization was not required.

During the attack on Kyiv, the exit from the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged

On the night of June 23, Russia carried out a combined attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, one of the exits from the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

During the attack, one of the exits of Sviatoshyn metro station and the adjacent area - a bus stop - were damaged

- the message says.

In addition, two people were injured. They were given assistance on the spot, without hospitalization.

Tkachenko noted that the Russian style is unchanged. They hit where there may be people. These are ordinary people who are hiding from shelling.

"The entire enemy technological machine is aimed not at military superiority, but at killing ordinary people. Residential buildings, exits from shelters - this is the Russian style. Meanwhile, there is a threat of the enemy using missile weapons. Stay in shelters!" - added the official.

Reminder

On the night of June 23, Russian occupation forces launched another massive attack on Kyiv. UAV debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Fires broke out, and there are casualties.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kyiv
