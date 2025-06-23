During the attack on Kyiv, the exit from the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged

On the night of June 23, Russia carried out a combined attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, one of the exits from the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

During the attack, one of the exits of Sviatoshyn metro station and the adjacent area - a bus stop - were damaged - the message says.

In addition, two people were injured. They were given assistance on the spot, without hospitalization.

Tkachenko noted that the Russian style is unchanged. They hit where there may be people. These are ordinary people who are hiding from shelling.

"The entire enemy technological machine is aimed not at military superiority, but at killing ordinary people. Residential buildings, exits from shelters - this is the Russian style. Meanwhile, there is a threat of the enemy using missile weapons. Stay in shelters!" - added the official.

Reminder

On the night of June 23, Russian occupation forces launched another massive attack on Kyiv. UAV debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Fires broke out, and there are casualties.