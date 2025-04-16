The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the idea of resuming the Odessa-Chisinau train, which will run through Transnistria

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15820 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61582 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163310 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83985 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113939 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89541 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141362 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123513 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39003 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43028 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163310 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154606 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141362 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123513 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41202 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43731 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the idea of resuming the Odessa-Chisinau train, which will run through Transnistria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11868 views

Ukraine and Moldova are considering the idea of restoring railway communication between Chisinau and Odessa, which will pass through Transnistria. Security will be a key issue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the idea of resuming the Odessa-Chisinau train, which will run through Transnistria

Ukraine and Moldova are discussing how to implement the idea of resuming the movement of the Chisinau-Odesa train, which will run through unrecognized Transnistria. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi during a briefing, and stressed that security issues will be key when making a decision, reports UNN.

Details

Tykhyi commented on the statement about the idea of ​​restoring the Chisinau-Odesa train, which will run through unrecognized Transnistria.

As for railway connections. As far as we know, the initiative to restore this railway traffic between Chisinau and Odesa comes from the Moldovan side. They proposed this idea. We are now comprehensively studying this idea with all the institutions involved from an economic, financial and other points of view. That is, we are responding constructively to our Moldovan partners and are now discussing how this idea can actually be implemented.

- said Tykhyi.

Tykhyi stressed that security issues will be key when making decisions on the resumption of the Chisinau-Odesa train service.

Regarding security considerations, I want to emphasize that Ukraine always prioritizes security issues when making any decisions, including infrastructure, restoration of connections. Therefore, of course, security issues will be key when making decisions regarding this project.

- said Tykhyi.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Ukraine has not changed its position regarding Transnistria.

"Ukraine is still a participant in the settlement process. Ukraine considers the Transnistrian region an integral part of Moldova," he said.

Context

On April 11, 2025, a delegation of the Moldovan Railway, headed by the Acting General Director of the enterprise Serhiy Kotelnik visited Kyiv on a working visit.

The parties discussed the possibility of using the ferry service of SE "Moldovan Railways" for the transportation of goods in freight cars from the port of Chornomorsk (Ukraine) to the port of Batumi (Georgia).

Also, the Moldovan Railway reported that as a result of discussions, the parties reached a common denominator regarding the need to restore the Chisinau-Odesa passenger route, which is planned to be launched with the opening of the summer season.

Moldova is stepping up investigations into pro-Russian political structures28.03.25, 03:40 • 14728 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine
Moldova
Odesa
