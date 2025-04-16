The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the idea of resuming the Odessa-Chisinau train, which will run through Transnistria

Ukraine and Moldova are discussing how to implement the idea of resuming the movement of the Chisinau-Odesa train, which will run through unrecognized Transnistria. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi during a briefing, and stressed that security issues will be key when making a decision, reports UNN.

Details

Tykhyi commented on the statement about the idea of ​​restoring the Chisinau-Odesa train, which will run through unrecognized Transnistria.

As for railway connections. As far as we know, the initiative to restore this railway traffic between Chisinau and Odesa comes from the Moldovan side. They proposed this idea. We are now comprehensively studying this idea with all the institutions involved from an economic, financial and other points of view. That is, we are responding constructively to our Moldovan partners and are now discussing how this idea can actually be implemented. - said Tykhyi.

Tykhyi stressed that security issues will be key when making decisions on the resumption of the Chisinau-Odesa train service.

Regarding security considerations, I want to emphasize that Ukraine always prioritizes security issues when making any decisions, including infrastructure, restoration of connections. Therefore, of course, security issues will be key when making decisions regarding this project. - said Tykhyi.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Ukraine has not changed its position regarding Transnistria.

"Ukraine is still a participant in the settlement process. Ukraine considers the Transnistrian region an integral part of Moldova," he said.

Context

On April 11, 2025, a delegation of the Moldovan Railway, headed by the Acting General Director of the enterprise Serhiy Kotelnik visited Kyiv on a working visit.

The parties discussed the possibility of using the ferry service of SE "Moldovan Railways" for the transportation of goods in freight cars from the port of Chornomorsk (Ukraine) to the port of Batumi (Georgia).

Also, the Moldovan Railway reported that as a result of discussions, the parties reached a common denominator regarding the need to restore the Chisinau-Odesa passenger route, which is planned to be launched with the opening of the summer season.

Moldova is stepping up investigations into pro-Russian political structures