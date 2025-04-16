$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17225 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74845 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40247 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45596 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52601 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94721 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86487 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35514 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60624 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109557 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 74845 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93760 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94721 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86487 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185592 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55421 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30243 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31209 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32422 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34662 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35285 views

The Trump administration has lowered its estimate of aid to Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion, bringing it closer to the Ukrainian estimate of $90 billion. Negotiations on an economic agreement are ongoing.

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

The US appears to have softened its requirements for Ukraine to return aid during negotiations on an economic agreement between the two countries, citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

After a round of negotiations in Washington last week, the administration of President Donald Trump lowered its estimate of aid provided by the US to Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion from $300 billion to $100 billion.

- the sources of the publication said.

This, it is stated, brings the figure closer to Ukraine's own estimate of more than $90 billion.

The Trump administration is insisting that Ukraine enter into an agreement to share profits from future Ukrainian investment projects, including mineral resources and infrastructure. Washington sees this as compensation for the tens of billions of dollars in weapons and other assistance provided to the country under former President Joe Biden since Russia began its full-scale invasion more than three years ago, the publication explains.

The partnership agreement, it is reported, will give the US the right of first refusal on profits transferred to a special reconstruction investment fund to be controlled by Washington. Kyiv is seeking better terms and refuses to recognize past US aid as debt.

Technical negotiations have been very productive, a US Treasury Department representative said, adding that they look forward to the speedy completion of negotiations.

Responding to a question about the status of negotiations on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Ukraine came in with a counteroffer on the weekend, and negotiations are still ongoing. "We are very, very close," Bessent told Bloomberg News in Buenos Aires. "It may even be signed as early as this week."

Negotiations between technical teams on Friday and Saturday were constructive, one of the sources said. But the US still approached the agreement as an opportunity to offset costs in Ukraine with profits from the fund, the size of which is still not specified in the latest draft, the representative said.

According to the people, the Trump administration is still reluctant to promise future investments in the fund - a key interest of Kyiv in any such agreement - and is postponing the issue for discussion. Instead, it continues to insist that US spending on Ukraine during the war should be considered Washington's contribution to the fund, they said on condition of anonymity, as the negotiations are private.

According to sources, it has been difficult for Ukrainian negotiators to dissuade their American counterparts from this approach, which underlies some of the most draconian demands from Washington.

At the same time, the publication notes that "Kyiv needs to act carefully," recalling the story with the skirmish in the Oval Office and statements by American representatives.

"The stakes are also high for Kyiv's aspirations to join the European Union, as any preferential treatment for the US may contradict their single market rules," the publication says. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal last week called his country's goal for the EU "red line #1" for the agreement.

Shmyhal stated that US minerals deal can't hurt Ukraine's EU coals - Bloomberg10.04.25, 13:51 • 8792 views

Negotiations last week in Washington were reportedly focused mainly on the details of a potential agreement, and did not include any high-ranking government official. Lawyers will continue to work remotely this week to finalize the project as soon as possible, one of the people said. The law firm Hogan Lovells provides legal advice to Kyiv, the publication writes.

One of Kyiv's tasks at the next online meeting at the end of this week is to provide details on specific projects that could be initiated under the agreement, the source said.

The draft profit-sharing agreement presented by the American team provides for numerous concessions by Kyiv, such as allowing the US to share potential income from Ukrainian investments in profitable assets, including oil, gas, rare earth minerals and seaports, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
