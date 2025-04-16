U.S. President Donald Trump does not want to transfer additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kyiv, even if he receives $50 billion from EU funds in return. He refused a corresponding lucrative deal, while making new accusations against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports, citing BILD.

Details

Ukraine urgently needs new air defense systems to prevent further mass killings of civilians by Russia. Since only the United States produces Patriot missiles, and President Trump made it clear even before taking office that he no longer wants to provide free assistance to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now made a new attempt to obtain assistance.

With the help of EU financial resources and frozen Russian assets, he wanted to buy hundreds of Patriot missiles from the United States for a lot of money - at a price of 5.5 million euros per piece.

Three days ago, he said that a total of $50 billion (44 billion euros) could be allocated for this.

Give us a package that includes both air defense and other relevant tools, and we will pay for it - Zelenskyy said.

However, the current US president is apparently so fascinated by the still unsuccessful negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he does not even want to make money on the defense of Ukraine.

You know, he always wants to buy missiles. But you see, when you start a war, you have to know that you can win this war. You can't start a war against an enemy that is 20 times bigger and then hope that someone will give you missiles - Trump said during a conversation with the media.

Trump's words caused outrage not only because he once again confused the perpetrators and victims of Russia's aggressive war. This decision also seemed contradictory from an economic point of view. After all, arms exports would mean high revenues for the American economy.

Washington's refusal caused outrage in Ukraine. This indicates that the United States is not interested in "stopping the bloodshed," as Trump has repeatedly stated. Instead, Trump's policy only further fuels the aggressive war against Ukraine, observers and activists explain.

