Trump was asked if he was considering new sanctions against Russia after its attack on Sumy: he mentioned the imposed restrictions

US President Donald Trump responded that he already has sanctions against Russia, he introduced them, when asked if he was considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia after the Russian Federation killed more than 30 people during airstrikes in Sumy on April 13. He said this during a press briefing on April 14, writes UNN.

Well, I already have sanctions against Russia, I put them there, if you remember, "Nord Stream-2", that was the big pipeline that goes through Europe, I stopped it, that is Russia's pipeline, the largest pipeline, I think, in the world, goes to Germany, and I stopped it, and when Biden came in, he approved it - Trump replied.

