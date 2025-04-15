$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3400 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21049 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17332 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22372 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31475 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65386 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61031 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34145 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59700 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107051 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Trump was asked if he was considering new sanctions against Russia after its attack on Sumy: he mentioned the imposed restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7190 views

Donald Trump replied that he already has sanctions against Russia, mentioning the halt of Nord Stream 2.

Trump was asked if he was considering new sanctions against Russia after its attack on Sumy: he mentioned the imposed restrictions

US President Donald Trump responded that he already has sanctions against Russia, he introduced them, when asked if he was considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia after the Russian Federation killed more than 30 people during airstrikes in Sumy on April 13. He said this during a press briefing on April 14, writes UNN.

Well, I already have sanctions against Russia, I put them there, if you remember, "Nord Stream-2", that was the big pipeline that goes through Europe, I stopped it, that is Russia's pipeline, the largest pipeline, I think, in the world, goes to Germany, and I stopped it, and when Biden came in, he approved it

- Trump replied.

In Sumy, a Russian missile strike has already claimed 35 lives, including two children - Prosecutor's Office14.04.25, 16:16 • 7126 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Europe
Germany
Joe Biden
United States
Sums
