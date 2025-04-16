Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

The Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of general mobilization for 90 days - until August 6, reported in the deputy corps, writes UNN.

Details

"The Rada also approved for the 15th time in this convocation the second No. 13173 - extension until August 6 (for 90 days) of general mobilization. "For" - 346. Against - 1 (Honcharenko) and one abstained (Mazurashu, SN)", - wrote MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram.

According to the explanatory note to the draft law, it is proposed to extend the general mobilization from May 9 for 90 days.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws proposing to extend the validity of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.