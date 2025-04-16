$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17180 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74543 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40136 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45478 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52501 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94571 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86357 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35503 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60616 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109544 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46414 views

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend the general mobilization for 90 days. The decision was supported by 346 MPs, one voted against, one abstained.

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

The Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of general mobilization for 90 days - until August 6, reported in the deputy corps, writes UNN.

Details

"The Rada also approved for the 15th time in this convocation the second No. 13173 - extension until August 6 (for 90 days) of general mobilization. "For" - 346. Against - 1 (Honcharenko) and one abstained (Mazurashu, SN)", - wrote MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram.

According to the explanatory note to the draft law, it is proposed to extend the general mobilization from May 9 for 90 days.

Let us remind 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws proposing to extend the validity of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
