The US refuses to lower the price ceiling on Russian oil within the G7 - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

The US does not plan to lower the limit price for Russian oil in the G7. The EU and Britain want to lower the ceiling to $45 per barrel to put pressure on Russia's income.

The US refuses to lower the price ceiling on Russian oil within the G7 - Bloomberg

The United States of America is not retreating from its position of not lowering the marginal price of Russian oil within the "Group of Seven" (G7). This was reported by Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the final decision rests with US President Donald Trump, and officials in the European Union and Great Britain have not yet "completely lost hope."

But so far there is no shift from the position that the US expressed at the meeting of G7 finance ministers earlier this year

- the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

The media indicates that the EU and Great Britain are seeking to reduce the price ceiling from 60 to 45 dollars per barrel as a way to put pressure on Russia's oil revenues, which are critical for waging war against Ukraine.

"The EU and Great Britain may consider lowering the price ceiling without the US. ... A significant part of Russian oil is transported near European waters, so this may have some effect. But an agreement involving all G7 countries would be more effective, as it would involve enforcement by the US," the publication's source said.

Lowering oil prices and strengthening Ukraine: Sybiha on how to force Russia to peace09.06.25, 19:40 • 3460 views

Let us remind you

The European Union proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes lowering the oil price ceiling to $45 per barrel and measures against the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet".

Global oil prices have risen sharply jumped amid fears of a larger-scale war after Israel's attack on Iran. Brent oil rose to $78 a barrel in the morning of June 13 - the biggest jump since 2022.

According to the forecast of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the rise in oil prices after Israeli strikes on Iran may increase Russia's revenues from the sale of energy and improve Russia's ability to support military operations in Ukraine.

Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy11.06.25, 19:32 • 89821 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

