Lowering oil prices and strengthening Ukraine: Sybiha on how to force Russia to peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is necessary to strengthen sanctions against Russia, set price caps on oil and strengthen Ukraine to force Russia to peace. Sybiha stated this during a briefing with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, reports UNN.

Details

We see how Russia reacts to the peaceful efforts of the world, to the peaceful proposals of the United States. Russia's response is terror and escalation. In my opinion, there are two key factors, two main blocks, with which Russia can be forced to a just peace, to accept a truce. The first is further strengthening of sanctions. There are still enough areas and industries where we can increase this sanctions pressure. It should become devastating for the Russian economy. And, in fact, in this segment, in the sanctions pressure, one of the most painful decisions for the Russian side is lowering the price ceiling on oil. This is our position, our opinion, and it is fair. We should be talking about 30 dollars - said Sybiha.

He stressed that Ukraine hopes that a decision to reduce oil prices will be made during the planned G7 meeting in Canada.

We will return to those factors that can force Russia to a just peace. These are sanctions, these are frozen assets. Here, too, we need more will, determination. And this is also probably one of the decisions to be expected from the format of the meeting at the level of G7 leaders and further isolation of Russia. The second position, the second factor that can influence Russia is the strengthening of Ukraine, the strengthening of our defense capabilities, the strengthening of our defense industry, the settlement of our army, so that we become more self-sufficient, so that we have a deterrent package, so that for Russia every day, every minute of their further aggression, the price of this aggression increases - added Sybiha.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the political events and agreements of the week, announced that Ukraine is preparing for the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands.