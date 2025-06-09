Lowering oil prices and strengthening Ukraine: Sybiha on how to force Russia to peace

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 5854 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
01:46 PM • 19317 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 29442 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 28219 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 56675 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 33798 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 33495 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101273 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82182 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46283 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 67936 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 65497 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 105229 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 39544 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

12:10 PM • 14635 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 56675 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101273 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 123025 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 110364 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240299 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 10726 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 40100 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 68476 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82182 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 114608 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Lowering oil prices and strengthening Ukraine: Sybiha on how to force Russia to peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated the need to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and lower the price of oil to 30 dollars. Strengthening Ukraine is also important.

Lowering oil prices and strengthening Ukraine: Sybiha on how to force Russia to peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is necessary to strengthen sanctions against Russia, set price caps on oil and strengthen Ukraine to force Russia to peace. Sybiha stated this during a briefing with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, reports UNN.

Details

We see how Russia reacts to the peaceful efforts of the world, to the peaceful proposals of the United States. Russia's response is terror and escalation. In my opinion, there are two key factors, two main blocks, with which Russia can be forced to a just peace, to accept a truce. The first is further strengthening of sanctions. There are still enough areas and industries where we can increase this sanctions pressure. It should become devastating for the Russian economy. And, in fact, in this segment, in the sanctions pressure, one of the most painful decisions for the Russian side is lowering the price ceiling on oil. This is our position, our opinion, and it is fair. We should be talking about 30 dollars

 - said Sybiha.

He stressed that Ukraine hopes that a decision to reduce oil prices will be made during the planned G7 meeting in Canada.

We will return to those factors that can force Russia to a just peace. These are sanctions, these are frozen assets. Here, too, we need more will, determination. And this is also probably one of the decisions to be expected from the format of the meeting at the level of G7 leaders and further isolation of Russia. The second position, the second factor that can influence Russia is the strengthening of Ukraine, the strengthening of our defense capabilities, the strengthening of our defense industry, the settlement of our army, so that we become more self-sufficient, so that we have a deterrent package, so that for Russia every day, every minute of their further aggression, the price of this aggression increases

- added Sybiha.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the political events and agreements of the week, announced that Ukraine is preparing for the G7 summit in Canada and the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Canada
Lithuania
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9