Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires, damage to infrastructure and cars

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia, several fires occurred, cars and civilian infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy struck the city at least 5 times.

Communal services are already working on the ground - helping people cope with the consequences of the enemy attack - Fedorov wrote.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, June 14, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strikes, several fires occurred in the city. At 4:15 a.m., an all-clear was announced in Zaporizhzhia and the region.

The day before, as a result of an enemy attack on the Pologiv district of Zaporizhzhia region, one person died, three were injured. The occupiers launched 496 strikes on 14 settlements in the region.

Also, the day before, as a result of an air strike on Novogrygorivka in Zaporizhzhia, one person was injured, houses were destroyed.

MiG-29 strike in Zaporizhzhia: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy enemy drone control point and warehouse