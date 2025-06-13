MiG-29 strike in Zaporizhzhia: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy enemy drone control point and warehouse

A MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force launched pinpoint strikes with guided aerial bombs on the positions of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the combat flight, the first aerial bomb hit the command post of enemy drone operators. The second guided bomb destroyed a warehouse where ammunition and fuel and lubricants of the Russian army were stored.

The Air Force thanked its partners for providing high-precision weapons that allow them to effectively destroy critical enemy targets.

We will remind

SSO "Ranger" warriors successfully attacked the positions of the occupiers, destroying two soldiers and capturing three. The operation was conducted without losses on the Ukrainian side.

Explosions rang out in occupied Crimea at night. "ATESH" reported a hit on the objects of the Russian army in the Simferopol district, equipment was damaged and there were losses among personnel.