Drones struck the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation: likely attacked a chemical plant, one person was injured

On the night of Saturday, June 14, the stavropol region of the russian federation was attacked by drones. This was reported by the governor of the region, vladimir vladimirov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, one person was injured in the attack on nevinnomyssk.

Air defense systems worked on enemy drones. Fragments were recorded falling in the industrial zone of nevinnomyssk. According to operational data, there is a victim, the necessary medical assistance is being provided. Operational services are working at the scene. The territory is being surveyed - wrote the official.

Meanwhile, according to russian public pages, the likely target of the drone attack was a local chemical plant.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 7, ukrainian drones attacked moscow. This was announced by the mayor of the russian capital, sergei sobyanin. According to him, four drones that attacked moscow were shot down.

On the evening of June 5, explosions rang out in the area of the bryansk airport, after which it was reported about a fire at an oil depot in engels of the saratov region and an attack on the "Progress" plant in michurinsk of the tambov region.

Satellite images confirmed a large-scale fire at an oil depot in engels, saratov region. It provides fuel to a military airfield that has been attacked by drones before.

