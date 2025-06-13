$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 25045 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 95207 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 88761 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 53494 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91212 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 45323 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 63168 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58385 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54351 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62347 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Explosions rang out throughout the occupied Crimea: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

In occupied Crimea, on the night of June 13, drones were recorded flying and explosions occurred in various areas, including near the "Saki", "Gvardeyskoye" and "Kirovskoye" airfields. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the downing of 70 UAVs.

Explosions rang out throughout the occupied Crimea: what is known

On the night of June 13, drones and explosions were recorded in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the "Crimean Wind" monitoring group.

Details

After 3 a.m., messages began to appear on social networks that Simferopol and the surrounding area were attacked by UAVs - massive explosions and the characteristic hum of drones were heard.

Explosions also rang out in Yevpatoria, Sevastopol, Bakhchisarai district and Feodosia.

They were heard over Saki, Novofedorivka, Kacha and in the villages between them. It was also loud in the Kirovsky district.

In Alushta, the explosions were heard from afar.

"Crimean Wind" reports that, according to preliminary information, drones attacked the "Saki", "Gvardiyske" and "Kirovske" airfields.

In addition, explosions and the buzzing of a drone were heard from afar in Perevalne.

On May 16, ammunition depots were hit in Perevalne. The 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and the 8th Artillery Regiment are based there.

A column of smoke was recorded from Simferopol in the southern direction - a gas power plant is located in this area, further on - Perevalne.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 70 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Crimea.

Russian media reported a drone being shot down over the Crimean Bridge – debris fell on the road

Addition

On June 11, it was reported that a fire broke out at the temporarily occupied Saki airfield.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Yevpatoria
Feodosia
Simferopol
Crimea
Sevastopol
