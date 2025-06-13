Explosions rang out throughout the occupied Crimea: what is known

On the night of June 13, drones and explosions were recorded in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the "Crimean Wind" monitoring group.

Details

After 3 a.m., messages began to appear on social networks that Simferopol and the surrounding area were attacked by UAVs - massive explosions and the characteristic hum of drones were heard.

Explosions also rang out in Yevpatoria, Sevastopol, Bakhchisarai district and Feodosia.

They were heard over Saki, Novofedorivka, Kacha and in the villages between them. It was also loud in the Kirovsky district.

In Alushta, the explosions were heard from afar.

"Crimean Wind" reports that, according to preliminary information, drones attacked the "Saki", "Gvardiyske" and "Kirovske" airfields.

In addition, explosions and the buzzing of a drone were heard from afar in Perevalne.

On May 16, ammunition depots were hit in Perevalne. The 126th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and the 8th Artillery Regiment are based there.

A column of smoke was recorded from Simferopol in the southern direction - a gas power plant is located in this area, further on - Perevalne.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 70 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Crimea.

Addition

On June 11, it was reported that a fire broke out at the temporarily occupied Saki airfield.