Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian media reported a drone being shot down over the Crimean Bridge – debris fell on the road

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Russian air defense allegedly shot down a drone over the Crimean Bridge. Debris from the drone fell on the road surface while cars were moving, and traffic was suspended for three hours.

Russian media reported a drone being shot down over the Crimean Bridge – debris fell on the road

Russian air defense allegedly shot down a drone over the Crimean bridge. According to a source, the wreckage of the drone fell on the road surface at the moment when cars were still moving across the crossing, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Mash.

Details

The Telegram channel reports that the drone was allegedly shot down at 6:00 a.m.

According to Mash, it all happened around 6 a.m. Air defense worked on the jet drone. At this moment, cars were still driving across the bridge from the Taman side, and the wreckage fell directly on the road.

- reports Mash. 

It is also reported that "no one was injured as a result of the incident, and the bridge structures were not damaged".

According to Mash, traffic on the bridge was "suspended for three hours" - the road surface was checked by specialists who also removed debris from the downed vehicle. 

Let's remind

As UNN reported, the Kerch bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea was closed to traffic for more than 2.5 hours after reports of night explosions 

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Kerch
Crimea
Crimean bridge
