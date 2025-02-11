Europe cannot guarantee Ukraine's security without the United States - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 29217 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 70349 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 94155 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111379 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 89185 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121247 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101888 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113168 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116804 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156045 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100775 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 74670 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 45306 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 101481 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111379 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121247 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156045 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146481 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178710 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70920 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 101481 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135183 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137081 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165210 views
Europe cannot guarantee Ukraine's security without the United States - Zelenskyy

Europe cannot guarantee Ukraine's security without the United States - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33676 views

The President of Ukraine says that security guarantees without US participation are not genuine. Zelenskyy is ready to offer lucrative contracts to American companies to rebuild Ukraine to attract Trump's support.

If President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for Ukraine, Europe will not be able to fill this gap on its own. There are no real security guarantees without America. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Guardian , UNN reports.

There are voices that say that Europe could offer security guarantees without the Americans, and I always say no. Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees

- Zelensky said.

According to the Guardian, Trump has said he wants to end the war in Ukraine, but skeptics fear that a US-brokered deal could lead to Ukraine being forced to capitulate to Vladimir Putin's maximalist demands.

Zelenskiy said he was ready to negotiate, but wanted Ukraine to do so from a "position of strength," and said he would offer lucrative reconstruction contracts and investment concessions to American companies to try to attract Trump.

"Those who help us save Ukraine will have a chance to restore it, with their business together with Ukrainian business. We are ready to talk about all this in detail," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that it is crucial for Ukraine's security that US military support continues, citing the example of the US Patriot air defense system.

"Only Patriot can protect us from all types of missiles, only Patriot. There are other (European - ed.) systems... but they cannot provide full protection... So even from this small example, we can see that without America, security guarantees cannot be complete," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

Trump says Ukraine has "effectively" agreed to give the United States access to rare earth minerals worth $500 billion in return for Washington's military aid.

The Telegraph reported that Donald Trump's special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine war, Keith Kellogg, has suspended the development of a peace plan for Ukraine to hold individual talks with NATO allies to give Europe a seat at the table.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

