Rubio surprises NATO by changing rhetoric on Russia - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5544 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio unexpectedly criticized Europe over the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia. He stated that the Senate will consider a law on strengthening sanctions, but publicly changed his rhetoric to preserve the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation.

Rubio surprises NATO by changing rhetoric on Russia - Politico

Marco Rubio's sharp criticism of Europe regarding the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia came as a surprise to the foreign ministers of NATO countries, with whom the American diplomat met the night before at the Alliance summit. This was reported by Politico, citing four unnamed European diplomats, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that in a conversation on Tuesday evening during a private dinner dedicated to Ukraine, Rubio hinted that the Senate is likely to consider a law on strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation after completing work on President Donald Trump's tax and budget bill, which could happen as early as this week.

Rubio, who was criticized at the dinner for Trump's reluctance to strengthen policy towards Moscow, admitted to his European colleagues that Russia is a problem that is holding back peace talks to end the war in Ukraine

- the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

Trump on allocating money for Ukraine's defense: we'll see how it goes25.06.25, 18:03 • 3132 views

The media points out that just a few hours later, in the corridors of the NATO summit, Rubio outlined the administration's rationale for refraining from further sanctions against Russia.

If we do what everyone here wants, which is to come and crush them with even more sanctions, we will probably lose the opportunity to talk to them about a ceasefire, and who will talk to them then?

- said the head of the US State Department.

He also added that Trump would supposedly know "the time and place" to change tactics.

"Rubio presented different positions to allies in front of cameras and during private meetings. Behind closed doors, the Baltic and Northern European countries began to see Rubio as an ally in the Trump administration who has no illusions about Russia and China, even if his public rhetoric does not always reflect this," another interlocutor told the publication.

Let us remind you

The day before, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that White House chief Donald Trump is likely to ignore Europe's requests to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was sarcastic25.06.25, 18:13 • 2374 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Senate
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
