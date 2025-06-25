Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was sarcastic

When asked by a journalist about his громкий promise to end the war in Ukraine in one day, US President Donald Trump admitted that it was sarcastic. The American leader said this on the sidelines of the NATO summit, reports UNN correspondent.

Amid questions about his promise to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, Donald Trump admitted that the statement was not serious.

Of course, it was sarcastic - he replied.

Explaining why he failed to end the conflict in more than 5 months in office, Trump noted that it is a very difficult war.

... it is more difficult than anyone could have imagined. Vladimir Putin is a more difficult person. Unfortunately, I had problems with President Zelenskyy. And it is the most difficult war of all - Trump emphasized.

At the same time, he stressed that he was able to "stop a war that had been brewing for 30 years in 12 days," referring to Israel and Iran.

In this context, Trump also mentioned peacekeeping initiatives with Rwanda and Congo, Serbia, India and Pakistan.

Addition

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would like to get out of the war, it is a big problem for him.

"He called the other day and asked if he could help with Iran. I said: no, you can help me with Russia... I think he is such a person... I think he got confused...", - Trump said.