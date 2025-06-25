Trump on allocating money for Ukraine's defense: we'll see how it goes

U.S. President Donald Trump, commenting on whether America plans to provide funds for Ukraine's defense this year, said that it would be seen how it would be. He stated this during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit, reports UNN.

When asked whether the U.S. would provide money for Ukraine's defense this year in addition to the 35 billion from Europe, Trump replied: "Regarding the money, we will see how it will be."

Trump stated that Putin must stop the war.

"You know, Putin must stop this war, people are dying in large numbers," Trump said.

Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that funding for military assistance to Ukraine would be reduced in the future defense budget.