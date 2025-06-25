$41.790.08
08:58 AM
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Utopian Strategy: Ministry of Social Policy on solving problems in the Ukrainian labor market with rapid immigration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8150 views

First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daryna Marchak believes that rapid immigration cannot solve the problems of the Ukrainian labor market. She emphasized the need for significant investments in infrastructure and market analysis to integrate migrants.

Solving problems in the Ukrainian labor market through rapid immigration is a utopian strategy. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, Daryna Marchak, and explained to a journalist of UNN why.

During the presentation of the Strategy for the Development of Economic Capacity of the Population of Ukraine, Marchak noted that when she was working on demographic policy, there were many questions about solving labor market problems through rapid immigration.

I am involved in demographic policy. We have approved a demographic development strategy. When we were working on demographic policy, there were many questions about solving labor market problems through rapid immigration. We open the borders, everyone comes to us, and tomorrow we have no problems in the labor market. This is actually a utopian strategy for many reasons. That is, we need to work on attracting labor and non-labor migrants, but this involves significant investments in building an infrastructure system that will work for such attraction, and then integrate these people.

- said Marchak.

Marchak explained to a journalist of UNN why it is a utopia to expect that after the opening of the borders, many migrants will come to Ukraine the next day and immediately solve all the problems in the Ukrainian labor market.

Because all countries are competing for talented migrants. In order for migrants from other countries to come to Ukraine, they need to learn about Ukraine, about the opportunities they will have here.

- said Marchak.

She spoke about the experience of other countries in attracting migrants.

What do other countries do? There is a practice of global partnerships, when a country agrees in advance with higher education institutions or vocational institutions in other countries that: inform your students that in the future they could come and study or work in our country.

- said Marchak.

That is, Marchak notes that this is marketing. Money is needed for advertising and communication in other countries.

It is also necessary to understand what kind of migrants we need. Roughly speaking, if we bring here, attract a foreign migrant who cannot find a job in the country, will we solve the problem of the labor market? Obviously not. We will create an additional problem to the ones we already have. Therefore, we need a system of analysis of what vacancies there are, what vacancies there will be in 2-5 years in the labor market, which migrants we are targeting to attract, and when we attract them, we have to integrate them here. That is, these people will need housing, knowledge of at least a minimum level of the Ukrainian language, that is, it is a big investment.

- Marchak explained to UNN journalist.

The Deputy Minister of Social Policy stressed that a smart policy is needed to attract migrants to Ukraine.

This policy requires knowledge, competence, investment, and efforts to create appropriate institutions inside the country and abroad. In addition to thinking about building and building a smart policy to attract migrants, we need to work to ensure that every person who can and wants to realize themselves in the labor market in Ukraine has such an opportunity.

- Marchak emphasized.

Deputy Minister of Social Policy Marchak stated that a large number of people currently receiving social benefits indicates problems in the labor market. Up to 3–3.5 million Ukrainians, including people with disabilities, internally displaced persons, women caring for relatives, and people 55+, can be involved in work.

The UN forecast noted that Ukraine's population could shrink to almost a third of today's figure by 2100, according to the UN's baseline scenario. In the event of a negative scenario, in 75 years, the country's population will be less than 10 million people. In addition to the overall decline, the country will face a sharp aging of the nation, an increase in the proportion of veterans, people with disabilities and internally displaced persons. Reforms in the labor market and strengthening social support will be critical to maintaining socio-economic stability.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

United Nations
Ukraine
Tesla
